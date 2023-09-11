Seahawks Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 11:13 AM HST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Seattle Seahawks have +4000 odds to win the Super Bowl as of September 11.
Seahawks Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the NFC West: +500
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +4000
Seattle Betting Insights
- Seattle won seven games against the spread last season, failing to cover 10 times.
- The Seahawks and their opponents combined to go over the point total eight out of 17 times last season.
- Seattle put up 351.5 yards per game on offense last season, which ranked it 13th in the . On the defensive side of the ball, it ranked 26th, allowing 361.7 yards per contest.
- The Seahawks posted a 5-4 record at home and were 4-4 away last year.
- Seattle was 6-5 as underdogs and 3-3 as favorites.
- The Seahawks were 6-6 in the NFC, including 4-2 in the NFC West.
Seahawks Impact Players
- Geno Smith had 30 touchdown passes and 11 interceptions in 17 games last year, completing 69.8% of his throws for 4,282 yards (251.9 per game).
- Also, Smith rushed for 366 yards and one TD.
- In 15 games, Kenneth Walker III rushed for 1,050 yards (70.0 per game) and nine TDs.
- Also, Walker had 27 receptions for 165 yards and zero touchdowns.
- Tyler Lockett had 84 receptions for 1,033 yards (64.6 per game) and nine touchdowns in 16 games a season ago.
- D.K. Metcalf had 90 receptions for 1,048 yards (61.6 per game) and six touchdowns in 17 games.
- Bobby Wagner recorded two interceptions to go with 140 tackles, 10.0 TFL, six sacks, and five passes defended in 17 games last year for the Rams.
Seahawks Player Futures
2023-24 Seahawks NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|Rams
|L 30-13
|+6600
|2
|September 17
|@ Lions
|-
|+1600
|3
|September 24
|Panthers
|-
|+15000
|4
|October 2
|@ Giants
|-
|+6600
|BYE
|-
|-
|-
|-
|6
|October 15
|@ Bengals
|-
|+1300
|7
|October 22
|Cardinals
|-
|+50000
|8
|October 29
|Browns
|-
|+2200
|9
|November 5
|@ Ravens
|-
|+1600
|10
|November 12
|Commanders
|-
|+8000
|11
|November 19
|@ Rams
|-
|+6600
|12
|November 23
|49ers
|-
|+750
|13
|November 30
|@ Cowboys
|-
|+1100
|14
|December 10
|@ 49ers
|-
|+750
|15
|December 17
|Eagles
|-
|+700
|16
|December 24
|@ Titans
|-
|+10000
|17
|December 31
|Steelers
|-
|+6600
|18
|January 7
|@ Cardinals
|-
|+50000
