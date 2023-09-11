The Seattle Seahawks have +4000 odds to win the Super Bowl as of September 11.

Seahawks Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC West: +500

+500 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +4000

Seattle Betting Insights

Seattle won seven games against the spread last season, failing to cover 10 times.

The Seahawks and their opponents combined to go over the point total eight out of 17 times last season.

Seattle put up 351.5 yards per game on offense last season, which ranked it 13th in the . On the defensive side of the ball, it ranked 26th, allowing 361.7 yards per contest.

The Seahawks posted a 5-4 record at home and were 4-4 away last year.

Seattle was 6-5 as underdogs and 3-3 as favorites.

The Seahawks were 6-6 in the NFC, including 4-2 in the NFC West.

Seahawks Impact Players

Geno Smith had 30 touchdown passes and 11 interceptions in 17 games last year, completing 69.8% of his throws for 4,282 yards (251.9 per game).

Also, Smith rushed for 366 yards and one TD.

In 15 games, Kenneth Walker III rushed for 1,050 yards (70.0 per game) and nine TDs.

Also, Walker had 27 receptions for 165 yards and zero touchdowns.

Tyler Lockett had 84 receptions for 1,033 yards (64.6 per game) and nine touchdowns in 16 games a season ago.

D.K. Metcalf had 90 receptions for 1,048 yards (61.6 per game) and six touchdowns in 17 games.

Bobby Wagner recorded two interceptions to go with 140 tackles, 10.0 TFL, six sacks, and five passes defended in 17 games last year for the Rams.

Seahawks Player Futures

2023-24 Seahawks NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Rams L 30-13 +6600 2 September 17 @ Lions - +1600 3 September 24 Panthers - +15000 4 October 2 @ Giants - +6600 BYE - - - - 6 October 15 @ Bengals - +1300 7 October 22 Cardinals - +50000 8 October 29 Browns - +2200 9 November 5 @ Ravens - +1600 10 November 12 Commanders - +8000 11 November 19 @ Rams - +6600 12 November 23 49ers - +750 13 November 30 @ Cowboys - +1100 14 December 10 @ 49ers - +750 15 December 17 Eagles - +700 16 December 24 @ Titans - +10000 17 December 31 Steelers - +6600 18 January 7 @ Cardinals - +50000

Odds are current as of September 11 at 5:13 PM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.