The Los Angeles Rams at the moment have the 19th-ranked odds in the league to win the Super Bowl at +6600.

Watch the Rams this season on Fubo!

Rams Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC West: +750

+750 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +6600

Looking to place a futures bet on the Rams to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Los Angeles Betting Insights

Los Angeles compiled a 6-10-1 record against the spread last season.

The Rams and their opponents combined to hit the over six out of 17 times last season.

Los Angeles was a bottom-five offense last season, ranking worst with 280.5 yards per contest. On the defensive side of the ball, it ranked 19th in the (341.1 yards allowed per game).

The Rams were 4-5 at home last year, but they won just one game on the road.

Los Angeles won twice as the underdog (2-9) and went 3-3 as the favorite last season.

In the NFC West, the Rams won only one game (1-5), and in the conference overall they went 3-9.

Rams Impact Players

Cam Akers rushed for 786 yards (52.4 per game) and seven touchdowns in 15 games last year.

In nine games, Matthew Stafford passed for 2,087 yards (231.9 per game), with 10 touchdowns and eight interceptions, and a completion percentage of 68.0%.

On the ground, Stafford scored one touchdown and accumulated 9 yards.

Tyler Higbee had 72 catches for 620 yards (38.8 per game) and three touchdowns in 16 games a season ago.

In the passing game with the Ravens, Demarcus Robinson scored two TDs, hauling in 48 balls for 458 yards (28.6 per game).

As a playmaker on defense, John Johnson registered 96 tackles, 4.0 TFL, 0.5 sacks, and one interception in 17 games for the Browns last year.

Bet on Rams to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rams Player Futures

2023-24 Rams NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Seahawks W 30-13 +4000 2 September 17 49ers - +750 3 September 25 @ Bengals - +1300 4 October 1 @ Colts - +15000 5 October 8 Eagles - +700 6 October 15 Cardinals - +50000 7 October 22 Steelers - +6600 8 October 29 @ Cowboys - +1100 9 November 5 @ Packers - +4000 BYE - - - - 11 November 19 Seahawks - +4000 12 November 26 @ Cardinals - +50000 13 December 3 Browns - +2200 14 December 10 @ Ravens - +1600 15 December 17 Commanders - +8000 16 December 21 Saints - +3000 17 December 31 @ Giants - +6600 18 January 7 @ 49ers - +750

Odds are current as of September 11 at 5:12 PM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.