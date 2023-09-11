The Los Angeles Dodgers, including Miguel Rojas and his .424 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two extra-base hits but no home run), take on starter Pedro Avila and the San Diego Padres at Dodger Stadium, Monday at 10:10 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he strung together four hits (going 4-for-5 with an RBI) against the Nationals.

Miguel Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

  • Game Day: Monday, September 11, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Padres Starter: Pedro Avila
  • TV Channel: SportsNet LA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Looking to place a prop bet on Miguel Rojas? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Miguel Rojas At The Plate

  • Rojas has 17 doubles, a triple, three home runs and 25 walks while hitting .235.
  • Rojas has gotten at least one hit in 55.0% of his games this season (60 of 109), with at least two hits 18 times (16.5%).
  • He has hit a long ball in 2.8% of his games in 2023 (three of 109), and 0.8% of his trips to the plate.
  • Rojas has driven in a run in 21 games this year (19.3%), including three games with more than one RBI (2.8%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored in 35 games this year (32.1%), including seven multi-run games (6.4%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Miguel Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
53 GP 53
.224 AVG .246
.282 OBP .295
.335 SLG .297
13 XBH 8
3 HR 0
19 RBI 7
23/13 K/BB 21/12
4 SB 4

Padres Pitching Rankings

  • The Padres pitching staff is 13th in the league with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Padres' 3.90 team ERA ranks fifth across all league pitching staffs.
  • Padres pitchers combine to allow 157 home runs (1.1 per game), the sixth-fewest in baseball.
  • Avila (1-2 with a 2.19 ERA and 38 strikeouts in 37 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Padres, his fifth of the season.
  • In his last time out on Wednesday against the Philadelphia Phillies, the righty threw 6 2/3 scoreless innings while surrendering two hits.
  • The 26-year-old has put up an ERA of 2.19, with 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in 10 games this season. Opponents have a .230 batting average against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.