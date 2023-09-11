The Los Angeles Dodgers, including Miguel Rojas and his .424 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two extra-base hits but no home run), take on starter Pedro Avila and the San Diego Padres at Dodger Stadium, Monday at 10:10 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he strung together four hits (going 4-for-5 with an RBI) against the Nationals.

Miguel Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Monday, September 11, 2023

Monday, September 11, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Pedro Avila

Pedro Avila TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Miguel Rojas At The Plate

Rojas has 17 doubles, a triple, three home runs and 25 walks while hitting .235.

Rojas has gotten at least one hit in 55.0% of his games this season (60 of 109), with at least two hits 18 times (16.5%).

He has hit a long ball in 2.8% of his games in 2023 (three of 109), and 0.8% of his trips to the plate.

Rojas has driven in a run in 21 games this year (19.3%), including three games with more than one RBI (2.8%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 35 games this year (32.1%), including seven multi-run games (6.4%).

Miguel Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 53 GP 53 .224 AVG .246 .282 OBP .295 .335 SLG .297 13 XBH 8 3 HR 0 19 RBI 7 23/13 K/BB 21/12 4 SB 4

Padres Pitching Rankings