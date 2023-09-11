Miguel Rojas vs. Padres Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 11
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 4:27 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Los Angeles Dodgers, including Miguel Rojas and his .424 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two extra-base hits but no home run), take on starter Pedro Avila and the San Diego Padres at Dodger Stadium, Monday at 10:10 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he strung together four hits (going 4-for-5 with an RBI) against the Nationals.
Miguel Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Monday, September 11, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Padres Starter: Pedro Avila
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Miguel Rojas At The Plate
- Rojas has 17 doubles, a triple, three home runs and 25 walks while hitting .235.
- Rojas has gotten at least one hit in 55.0% of his games this season (60 of 109), with at least two hits 18 times (16.5%).
- He has hit a long ball in 2.8% of his games in 2023 (three of 109), and 0.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Rojas has driven in a run in 21 games this year (19.3%), including three games with more than one RBI (2.8%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 35 games this year (32.1%), including seven multi-run games (6.4%).
Miguel Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|53
|GP
|53
|.224
|AVG
|.246
|.282
|OBP
|.295
|.335
|SLG
|.297
|13
|XBH
|8
|3
|HR
|0
|19
|RBI
|7
|23/13
|K/BB
|21/12
|4
|SB
|4
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The Padres pitching staff is 13th in the league with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Padres' 3.90 team ERA ranks fifth across all league pitching staffs.
- Padres pitchers combine to allow 157 home runs (1.1 per game), the sixth-fewest in baseball.
- Avila (1-2 with a 2.19 ERA and 38 strikeouts in 37 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Padres, his fifth of the season.
- In his last time out on Wednesday against the Philadelphia Phillies, the righty threw 6 2/3 scoreless innings while surrendering two hits.
- The 26-year-old has put up an ERA of 2.19, with 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in 10 games this season. Opponents have a .230 batting average against him.
