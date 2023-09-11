The Los Angeles Dodgers, including Max Muncy (hitting .237 in his past 10 games, with two doubles, three home runs, three walks and 11 RBI), battle starter Pedro Avila and the San Diego Padres at Dodger Stadium, Monday at 10:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he went 1-for-4 with a double against the Nationals.

Max Muncy Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Monday, September 11, 2023

Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Padres Starter: Pedro Avila

TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +270) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Max Muncy At The Plate

Muncy is hitting .208 with 16 doubles, 34 home runs and 75 walks.

He ranks 137th in batting average, 61st in on base percentage, and 25th in slugging among qualified hitters in baseball.

Muncy will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .250 with two homers during his last outings.

Muncy has had a hit in 63 of 119 games this year (52.9%), including multiple hits 21 times (17.6%).

He has hit a home run in 24.4% of his games this year, and 6.7% of his trips to the plate.

In 43.7% of his games this season, Muncy has picked up at least one RBI. In 26 of those games (21.8%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in 11 contests.

He has scored in 62 games this year (52.1%), including 17 multi-run games (14.3%).

Max Muncy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 57 GP 61 .218 AVG .198 .362 OBP .305 .503 SLG .477 22 XBH 28 17 HR 17 40 RBI 56 60/42 K/BB 75/33 0 SB 1

