The Los Angeles Dodgers, including Jason Heyward (.452 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Pedro Avila and the San Diego Padres at Dodger Stadium, Monday at 10:10 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-3 with two RBI) against the Nationals.

Jason Heyward Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Monday, September 11, 2023

Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Padres Starter: Pedro Avila

Pedro Avila TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Jason Heyward At The Plate

Heyward is hitting .271 with 17 doubles, 14 home runs and 33 walks.

Heyward has gotten a hit in 49 of 106 games this year (46.2%), with more than one hit on 22 occasions (20.8%).

He has hit a long ball in 13.2% of his games in 2023 (14 of 106), and 4.4% of his trips to the plate.

Heyward has driven in a run in 24 games this year (22.6%), including 11 games with more than one RBI (10.4%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 42 games this season (39.6%), including 10 multi-run games (9.4%).

Jason Heyward Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 52 GP 51 .275 AVG .266 .352 OBP .350 .536 SLG .432 18 XBH 13 9 HR 5 22 RBI 16 29/16 K/BB 26/17 1 SB 1

Padres Pitching Rankings