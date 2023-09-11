The Los Angeles Dodgers, including Jason Heyward (.452 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Pedro Avila and the San Diego Padres at Dodger Stadium, Monday at 10:10 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-3 with two RBI) against the Nationals.

Jason Heyward Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

  • Game Day: Monday, September 11, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • Padres Starter: Pedro Avila
  • TV Channel: SportsNet LA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Jason Heyward At The Plate

  • Heyward is hitting .271 with 17 doubles, 14 home runs and 33 walks.
  • Heyward has gotten a hit in 49 of 106 games this year (46.2%), with more than one hit on 22 occasions (20.8%).
  • He has hit a long ball in 13.2% of his games in 2023 (14 of 106), and 4.4% of his trips to the plate.
  • Heyward has driven in a run in 24 games this year (22.6%), including 11 games with more than one RBI (10.4%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
  • He has scored in 42 games this season (39.6%), including 10 multi-run games (9.4%).

Jason Heyward Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
52 GP 51
.275 AVG .266
.352 OBP .350
.536 SLG .432
18 XBH 13
9 HR 5
22 RBI 16
29/16 K/BB 26/17
1 SB 1

Padres Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Padres has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 13th in MLB.
  • The Padres have the fifth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.90).
  • Padres pitchers combine to surrender 157 home runs (1.1 per game), the sixth-fewest in baseball.
  • Avila (1-2 with a 2.19 ERA and 38 strikeouts in 37 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Padres, his fifth of the season.
  • His last appearance came on Wednesday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when the right-hander threw 6 2/3 scoreless innings while allowing two hits.
  • The 26-year-old has put up a 2.19 ERA and 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings across 10 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .230 to his opponents.
