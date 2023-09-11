Jason Heyward vs. Padres Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 11
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 4:27 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Los Angeles Dodgers, including Jason Heyward (.452 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Pedro Avila and the San Diego Padres at Dodger Stadium, Monday at 10:10 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-3 with two RBI) against the Nationals.
Jason Heyward Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Monday, September 11, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Padres Starter: Pedro Avila
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jason Heyward? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Jason Heyward At The Plate
- Heyward is hitting .271 with 17 doubles, 14 home runs and 33 walks.
- Heyward has gotten a hit in 49 of 106 games this year (46.2%), with more than one hit on 22 occasions (20.8%).
- He has hit a long ball in 13.2% of his games in 2023 (14 of 106), and 4.4% of his trips to the plate.
- Heyward has driven in a run in 24 games this year (22.6%), including 11 games with more than one RBI (10.4%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 42 games this season (39.6%), including 10 multi-run games (9.4%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jason Heyward Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|52
|GP
|51
|.275
|AVG
|.266
|.352
|OBP
|.350
|.536
|SLG
|.432
|18
|XBH
|13
|9
|HR
|5
|22
|RBI
|16
|29/16
|K/BB
|26/17
|1
|SB
|1
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Padres has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 13th in MLB.
- The Padres have the fifth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.90).
- Padres pitchers combine to surrender 157 home runs (1.1 per game), the sixth-fewest in baseball.
- Avila (1-2 with a 2.19 ERA and 38 strikeouts in 37 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Padres, his fifth of the season.
- His last appearance came on Wednesday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when the right-hander threw 6 2/3 scoreless innings while allowing two hits.
- The 26-year-old has put up a 2.19 ERA and 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings across 10 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .230 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.