On Monday, James Outman (.436 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 73 points above season-long percentage) and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Pedro Avila. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.

He hit a home run while going 1-for-4 in his previous game against the Nationals.

James Outman Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Monday, September 11, 2023

Monday, September 11, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Pedro Avila

Pedro Avila TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Looking to place a prop bet on James Outman? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

James Outman At The Plate

Outman has 14 doubles, three triples, 19 home runs and 63 walks while hitting .253.

Among the qualifying batters in MLB action, he ranks 91st in batting average, 23rd in on-base percentage, and 77th in slugging.

Outman has had a hit in 74 of 132 games this season (56.1%), including multiple hits 26 times (19.7%).

He has hit a home run in 16 games this year (12.1%), homering in 3.8% of his trips to the plate.

Outman has driven home a run in 37 games this year (28.0%), including more than one RBI in 12.1% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on five occasions..

In 45.5% of his games this year (60 of 132), he has scored, and in 15 of those games (11.4%) he has scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

James Outman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 66 GP 66 .264 AVG .243 .374 OBP .352 .421 SLG .450 15 XBH 21 7 HR 12 33 RBI 30 75/30 K/BB 83/33 10 SB 5

Padres Pitching Rankings