James Outman vs. Padres Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 11
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 4:27 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Monday, James Outman (.436 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 73 points above season-long percentage) and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Pedro Avila. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.
He hit a home run while going 1-for-4 in his previous game against the Nationals.
James Outman Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Monday, September 11, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Padres Starter: Pedro Avila
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Looking to place a prop bet on James Outman? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
James Outman At The Plate
- Outman has 14 doubles, three triples, 19 home runs and 63 walks while hitting .253.
- Among the qualifying batters in MLB action, he ranks 91st in batting average, 23rd in on-base percentage, and 77th in slugging.
- Outman has had a hit in 74 of 132 games this season (56.1%), including multiple hits 26 times (19.7%).
- He has hit a home run in 16 games this year (12.1%), homering in 3.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Outman has driven home a run in 37 games this year (28.0%), including more than one RBI in 12.1% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on five occasions..
- In 45.5% of his games this year (60 of 132), he has scored, and in 15 of those games (11.4%) he has scored more than once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
James Outman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|66
|GP
|66
|.264
|AVG
|.243
|.374
|OBP
|.352
|.421
|SLG
|.450
|15
|XBH
|21
|7
|HR
|12
|33
|RBI
|30
|75/30
|K/BB
|83/33
|10
|SB
|5
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Padres has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 13th in the league.
- The Padres have the fifth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.90).
- The Padres allow the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (157 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Padres will send Avila (1-2) out to make his fifth start of the season. He is 1-2 with a 2.19 ERA and 38 strikeouts in 37 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last time out came on Wednesday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he went 6 2/3 scoreless innings while allowing two hits.
- The 26-year-old has an ERA of 2.19, with 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in 10 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .230 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.