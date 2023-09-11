On Monday, James Outman (.436 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 73 points above season-long percentage) and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Pedro Avila. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.

He hit a home run while going 1-for-4 in his previous game against the Nationals.

James Outman Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

  • Game Day: Monday, September 11, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • Padres Starter: Pedro Avila
  • TV Channel: SportsNet LA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

James Outman At The Plate

  • Outman has 14 doubles, three triples, 19 home runs and 63 walks while hitting .253.
  • Among the qualifying batters in MLB action, he ranks 91st in batting average, 23rd in on-base percentage, and 77th in slugging.
  • Outman has had a hit in 74 of 132 games this season (56.1%), including multiple hits 26 times (19.7%).
  • He has hit a home run in 16 games this year (12.1%), homering in 3.8% of his trips to the plate.
  • Outman has driven home a run in 37 games this year (28.0%), including more than one RBI in 12.1% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on five occasions..
  • In 45.5% of his games this year (60 of 132), he has scored, and in 15 of those games (11.4%) he has scored more than once.

James Outman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
66 GP 66
.264 AVG .243
.374 OBP .352
.421 SLG .450
15 XBH 21
7 HR 12
33 RBI 30
75/30 K/BB 83/33
10 SB 5

Padres Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Padres has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 13th in the league.
  • The Padres have the fifth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.90).
  • The Padres allow the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (157 total, 1.1 per game).
  • The Padres will send Avila (1-2) out to make his fifth start of the season. He is 1-2 with a 2.19 ERA and 38 strikeouts in 37 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty's last time out came on Wednesday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he went 6 2/3 scoreless innings while allowing two hits.
  • The 26-year-old has an ERA of 2.19, with 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in 10 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .230 batting average against him.
