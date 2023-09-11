Mookie Betts is only one RBI away from his 100th of the campaign as his Los Angeles Dodgers (87-55) prep for the San Diego Padres (67-77) on Monday at 10:10 PM ET.

The Dodgers will give the nod to Gavin Stone versus the Padres and Pedro Avila (1-2).

Dodgers vs. Padres Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Monday, September 11, 2023

Monday, September 11, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Stone - LAD (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Avila - SD (1-2, 2.19 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Gavin Stone

Stone will make his first start of the season for the Dodgers.

The right-hander will make his MLB debut at the age of 24.

Padres Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Pedro Avila

The Padres are sending Avila (1-2) out to make his fifth start of the season. He is 1-2 with a 2.19 ERA and 38 strikeouts through 37 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent appearance on Wednesday against the Philadelphia Phillies, the righty threw 6 2/3 scoreless innings while surrendering two hits.

The 26-year-old has an ERA of 2.19, with 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings in 10 games this season. Opponents have a .230 batting average against him.

Avila has collected one quality start this season.

Avila will try to pick up his second outing of five or more innings pitched this season. He's averaging 3.7 innings per appearance.

He has had five appearances this season that he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.

Pedro Avila vs. Dodgers

The opposing Dodgers offense has the second-ranked slugging percentage (.460) and ranks second in home runs hit (222) in all of MLB. They have a collective .258 batting average, and are 10th in the league with 1248 total hits and second in MLB action scoring 800 runs.

Head-to-head against the Dodgers this season, Avila has thrown 4 2/3 innings, giving up one earned run on five hits while striking out seven.

