Betting on player props is one of the ways to wager on the Los Angeles Dodgers-San Diego Padres matchup at Dodger Stadium on Monday, starting at 10:10 PM ET.

Dodgers vs. Padres Game Info

When: Monday, September 11, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET

Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California

How to Watch on TV: SportsNet LA

MLB Props Today: San Diego Padres

Ha-Seong Kim Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +230)

Kim Stats

Ha-Seong Kim has 21 doubles, 17 home runs, 68 walks and 58 RBI (131 total hits). He's also stolen 34 bases.

He has a slash line of .271/.361/.419 on the year.

Kim Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Astros Sep. 10 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Astros Sep. 9 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Astros Sep. 8 2-for-4 2 0 2 2 3 vs. Phillies Sep. 6 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Phillies Sep. 5 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

