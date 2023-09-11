Top Player Prop Bets for Dodgers vs. Padres on September 11, 2023
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 8:52 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Betting on player props is one of the ways to wager on the Los Angeles Dodgers-San Diego Padres matchup at Dodger Stadium on Monday, starting at 10:10 PM ET.
Dodgers vs. Padres Game Info
- When: Monday, September 11, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET
- Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet LA
MLB Props Today: San Diego Padres
Ha-Seong Kim Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +230)
Kim Stats
- Ha-Seong Kim has 21 doubles, 17 home runs, 68 walks and 58 RBI (131 total hits). He's also stolen 34 bases.
- He has a slash line of .271/.361/.419 on the year.
Kim Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Astros
|Sep. 10
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Astros
|Sep. 9
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Astros
|Sep. 8
|2-for-4
|2
|0
|2
|2
|3
|vs. Phillies
|Sep. 6
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Phillies
|Sep. 5
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
