When the Los Angeles Dodgers (87-55) match up with the San Diego Padres (67-77) at Dodger Stadium on Monday, September 11 at 10:10 PM ET, Mookie Betts will be seeking his 100th RBI of the season (he's currently sitting at 99).

The Dodgers are -165 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Padres (+140). The game's total has been set at 9.5 runs.

Dodgers vs. Padres Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, September 11, 2023

Monday, September 11, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Probable Pitchers: Gavin Stone - LAD (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Pedro Avila - SD (1-2, 2.19 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Dodgers vs. Padres Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Wanting to bet on the Dodgers and Padres game but aren't sure how to get started? Here's a quick rundown. Some of the most common betting types include the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- the Dodgers (-165), for instance -- will win. It's that simple! If the Dodgers win, and you bet $10, you'd get $16.06 back.

And that's not all. There are many other ways to bet, as well. For example, you can wager on player props (will Freddie Freeman get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. Visit the BetMGM website and app for additional info on the many ways you can bet on games.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Read More About This Game

Dodgers vs. Padres Betting Trends and Insights

The Dodgers have won 73, or 62.9%, of the 116 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Dodgers have gone 32-18 (winning 64% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -165 or shorter.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Los Angeles has a 62.3% chance to win.

The Dodgers were the moneyline favorite for six of their last 10 games, and they went 3-3 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Los Angeles combined with its opponents to go over the total seven times.

The Padres have been victorious in 11, or 31.4%, of the 35 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Padres have played as an underdog of +140 or more just one time this year and came away with a loss in that game.

The Padres have played as underdogs in four of their past 10 games and won one of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, San Diego and its opponents are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Dodgers vs. Padres Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Max Muncy 0.5 (-182) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+270) 0.5 (+125) James Outman 0.5 (-128) 0.5 (-128) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+240) Jason Heyward 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+210) Kiké Hernández 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+195) Miguel Rojas 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (+1050) 0.5 (+220)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Dodgers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +450 2nd 1st Win NL West -10000 - 1st

Think the Dodgers can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Los Angeles and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.