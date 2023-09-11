How to Watch the Dodgers vs. Padres Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 11
The San Diego Padres and Xander Bogaerts hit the field against Mookie Betts and the Los Angeles Dodgers on Monday at Dodger Stadium.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Dodgers vs. Padres Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Monday, September 11, 2023
- Time: 10:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Location: Los Angeles, California
- Venue: Dodger Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Discover More About This Game
|Dodgers vs Padres Betting Trends & Stats
|Dodgers vs Padres Player Props
|Dodgers vs Padres Pitching Matchup
|Dodgers vs Padres Odds
Dodgers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Dodgers are second-best in MLB action with 222 total home runs.
- Los Angeles is second in MLB, slugging .460.
- The Dodgers' .258 batting average is eighth-best in the majors.
- Los Angeles has the No. 2 offense in baseball, scoring 5.6 runs per game (800 total runs).
- The Dodgers are second in MLB with a .343 on-base percentage.
- The Dodgers strike out 8.5 times per game, the No. 13 average in MLB.
- Los Angeles' pitching staff is 23rd in MLB with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Los Angeles has the 15th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.21).
- Pitchers for the Dodgers combine for the No. 5-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.225).
Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher
- Gavin Stone will start for the Dodgers, his first this season.
- The right-hander is making his MLB debut. He's 24 years old.
Dodgers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Dodgers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|9/6/2023
|Marlins
|L 11-4
|Away
|Lance Lynn
|JT Chargois
|9/7/2023
|Marlins
|W 10-0
|Away
|Ryan Pepiot
|Braxton Garrett
|9/8/2023
|Nationals
|W 8-5
|Away
|Emmet Sheehan
|MacKenzie Gore
|9/9/2023
|Nationals
|L 7-6
|Away
|Bobby Miller
|Jake Irvin
|9/10/2023
|Nationals
|W 7-3
|Away
|Ryan Yarbrough
|Trevor Williams
|9/11/2023
|Padres
|-
|Home
|Gavin Stone
|Pedro Avila
|9/12/2023
|Padres
|-
|Home
|Lance Lynn
|Michael Wacha
|9/13/2023
|Padres
|-
|Home
|Ryan Pepiot
|Blake Snell
|9/15/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Away
|Bobby Miller
|George Kirby
|9/16/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Away
|Clayton Kershaw
|Bryce Miller
|9/17/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Away
|Lance Lynn
|Logan Gilbert
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.