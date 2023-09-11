The San Diego Padres and Xander Bogaerts hit the field against Mookie Betts and the Los Angeles Dodgers on Monday at Dodger Stadium.

Dodgers vs. Padres Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, September 11, 2023

Monday, September 11, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Dodgers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Dodgers are second-best in MLB action with 222 total home runs.

Los Angeles is second in MLB, slugging .460.

The Dodgers' .258 batting average is eighth-best in the majors.

Los Angeles has the No. 2 offense in baseball, scoring 5.6 runs per game (800 total runs).

The Dodgers are second in MLB with a .343 on-base percentage.

The Dodgers strike out 8.5 times per game, the No. 13 average in MLB.

Los Angeles' pitching staff is 23rd in MLB with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.

Los Angeles has the 15th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.21).

Pitchers for the Dodgers combine for the No. 5-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.225).

Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher

Gavin Stone will start for the Dodgers, his first this season.

The right-hander is making his MLB debut. He's 24 years old.

Dodgers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Dodgers Starter Opponent Starter 9/6/2023 Marlins L 11-4 Away Lance Lynn JT Chargois 9/7/2023 Marlins W 10-0 Away Ryan Pepiot Braxton Garrett 9/8/2023 Nationals W 8-5 Away Emmet Sheehan MacKenzie Gore 9/9/2023 Nationals L 7-6 Away Bobby Miller Jake Irvin 9/10/2023 Nationals W 7-3 Away Ryan Yarbrough Trevor Williams 9/11/2023 Padres - Home Gavin Stone Pedro Avila 9/12/2023 Padres - Home Lance Lynn Michael Wacha 9/13/2023 Padres - Home Ryan Pepiot Blake Snell 9/15/2023 Mariners - Away Bobby Miller George Kirby 9/16/2023 Mariners - Away Clayton Kershaw Bryce Miller 9/17/2023 Mariners - Away Lance Lynn Logan Gilbert

