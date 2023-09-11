Jason Heyward and the Los Angeles Dodgers will see Pedro Avila on the hill for the San Diego Padres in the first game of a three-game series, Monday at 10:10 PM ET.

The favored Dodgers have -165 moneyline odds against the underdog Padres, who are listed at +140. The total is 9.5 runs for the contest.

Dodgers vs. Padres Odds & Info

Date: Monday, September 11, 2023

Monday, September 11, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Dodgers -165 +140 9.5 -110 -110 - - -

Dodgers Recent Betting Performance

The Dodgers have played as the favorite in six of their past 10 games and have won three of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, the Dodgers and their opponents are 7-2-1 in their last 10 games with a total.

Over their last 10 games, the Dodgers are 1-1-0 against the spread.

Dodgers Betting Records & Stats

The Dodgers have won 62.9% of the games this season when they were the moneyline favorite (73-43).

Los Angeles has gone 32-18 (winning 64% of its games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -165 or shorter.

The implied moneyline probablility for this matchup gives the Dodgers a 62.3% chance to win.

Los Angeles has played in 141 games with over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 82 times (82-51-8).

The Dodgers have a 12-9-0 record against the spread this season (covering 57.1% of the time).

Dodgers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 47-24 40-31 22-22 64-33 63-34 23-21

