Monday's contest at Dodger Stadium has the Los Angeles Dodgers (87-55) squaring off against the San Diego Padres (67-77) at 10:10 PM ET (on September 11). Our computer prediction projects a close 7-6 victory for the Dodgers, so it should be a competitive matchup.

The probable starters are Gavin Stone for the Dodgers and Pedro Avila (1-2) for the Padres.

Dodgers vs. Padres Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, September 11, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET

Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California How to Watch on TV: SportsNet LA

Dodgers vs. Padres Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Dodgers 7, Padres 6.

Total Prediction for Dodgers vs. Padres

Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Dodgers Performance Insights

In six games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Dodgers have a record of 3-3.

In its last 10 games with a total, Los Angeles and its opponents have combined to hit the over seven times.

The Dodgers are 1-1-0 ATS over their last 10 games.

The Dodgers have won 73, or 62.9%, of the 116 games they've played as favorites this season.

This season Los Angeles has won 32 of its 50 games, or 64%, when favored by at least -165 on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Dodgers have a 62.3% chance to win.

Los Angeles is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking second with 800 total runs this season.

The Dodgers have the 15th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.21).

