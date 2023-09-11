As of September 11 the Los Angeles Chargers' odds of winning the Super Bowl, +2500, rank them 13th in the NFL.

Chargers Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC West: +260

+260 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +2500

Los Angeles Betting Insights

Los Angeles put together an 11-4-0 ATS record last year.

The Chargers and their opponents combined to hit the over seven out of 17 times last season.

From an offensive standpoint, Los Angeles ranked ninth in the with 359.3 yards per game last season. Meanwhile, it ranked 20th in total defense (346.1 yards allowed per contest).

The Chargers posted a 5-3 record at home and were 5-4 away last season.

Los Angeles won one game as an underdog (1-5) a year ago, and went 7-2 as the favored team.

The Chargers were 7-5 in the AFC, including 2-4 in the AFC West.

Chargers Impact Players

Justin Herbert threw for 4,739 yards (278.8 per game), completing 68.2% of his throws, with 25 touchdowns and 10 interceptions in 17 games last year.

On the ground, Austin Ekeler scored 13 touchdowns and picked up 915 yards (53.8 per game).

Ekeler also had 107 catches for 722 yards and five TDs.

In the passing game a season ago, Mike Williams scored four TDs, catching 63 balls for 895 yards (68.8 per game).

Keenan Allen had 66 catches for 752 yards (75.2 per game) and four touchdowns in 10 games.

As a tone-setter on defense, Eric Kendricks delivered 137 tackles, 8.0 TFL, and one sack in 17 games for the Vikings last year.

Chargers Player Futures

2023-24 Chargers NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Dolphins L 36-34 +2000 2 September 17 @ Titans - +10000 3 September 24 @ Vikings - +5000 4 October 1 Raiders - +8000 BYE - - - - 6 October 16 Cowboys - +1100 7 October 22 @ Chiefs - +700 8 October 29 Bears - +10000 9 November 6 @ Jets - +2200 10 November 12 Lions - +1600 11 November 19 @ Packers - +4000 12 November 26 Ravens - +1600 13 December 3 @ Patriots - +6600 14 December 10 Broncos - +6600 15 December 14 @ Raiders - +8000 16 December 23 Bills - +850 17 December 31 @ Broncos - +6600 18 January 7 Chiefs - +700

