When the Seattle Seahawks and the Los Angeles Rams square off in Week 1 on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET, will Will Dissly find his way into the end zone? To see how he measures up in this week's matchup and whether he's a good bet to pay off his anytime TD prop, keep reading.

Will Will Dissly score a touchdown against the Rams?

Odds to score a TD this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50 if he scores a TD)

Last season Dissly received 38 targets and converted them into 34 catches for 349 yards and three TDs (23.3 yards per tilt).

Dissly had a receiving touchdown in three of 15 games last year, but he failed to have a game with multiple receiving TDs.

Will Dissly Game Log (2022)

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Broncos 3 3 43 1 Week 2 @49ers 2 2 0 0 Week 3 Falcons 3 3 34 1 Week 4 @Lions 4 4 39 1 Week 5 @Saints 3 2 21 0 Week 6 Cardinals 1 1 12 0 Week 7 @Chargers 4 4 45 0 Week 8 Giants 2 2 12 0 Week 9 @Cardinals 4 3 24 0 Week 10 @Buccaneers 2 2 28 0 Week 12 Raiders 3 2 17 0 Week 13 @Rams 2 2 22 0 Week 14 Panthers 3 2 20 0 Week 15 49ers 1 1 13 0 Week 16 @Chiefs 1 1 19 0

