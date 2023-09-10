Will Van Jefferson hit paydirt when the Los Angeles Rams and the Seattle Seahawks come together in Week 1 on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET? In the column below, we dive into his anytime TD player prop, giving you all of the stats and trends you need.

Will Van Jefferson score a touchdown against the Seahawks?

Odds to score a TD this game: +280 (Bet $10 to win $28 if he scores a TD)

Last year Jefferson reeled in 24 passes on 44 targets for 369 yards (36.9 per game) and three TDs.

Jefferson scored a receiving touchdown three times last year (out of 10 games played). He did not have multiple TD catches in any of those games.

Van Jefferson Game Log (2022)

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 9 @Buccaneers 5 0 0 0 Week 10 Cardinals 3 3 27 1 Week 11 @Saints 5 3 41 0 Week 12 @Chiefs 6 3 29 1 Week 13 Seahawks 4 2 39 0 Week 14 Raiders 4 2 44 1 Week 15 @Packers 2 2 32 0 Week 16 Broncos 5 3 19 0 Week 17 @Chargers 3 3 77 0 Week 18 @Seahawks 7 3 61 0

