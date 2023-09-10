The Seattle Seahawks and the Los Angeles Rams are scheduled to square off in a Week 1 matchup at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday. Will Tyler Lockett get into the end zone in this contest? Let's take a look at the anytime TD odds and break down his recent statistics and trends.

Will Tyler Lockett score a touchdown against the Rams?

Odds to score a TD this game: +115 (Bet $10 to win $11.50 if he scores a TD)

Lockett put together a solid campaign a season ago, delivering nine receiving TDs and 1,033 yards (64.6 per game).

Lockett had a touchdown catch in eight games last season out of 16 games played. He had multiple TD receptions only one time.

Tyler Lockett Game Log (2022)

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Broncos 4 3 28 0 Week 2 @49ers 11 9 107 0 Week 3 Falcons 11 9 76 0 Week 4 @Lions 8 6 91 0 Week 5 @Saints 6 5 104 2 Week 6 Cardinals 5 2 17 0 Week 7 @Chargers 8 7 45 0 Week 8 Giants 8 5 63 1 Week 9 @Cardinals 5 5 67 1 Week 10 @Buccaneers 5 3 42 1 Week 12 Raiders 7 3 68 1 Week 13 @Rams 12 9 128 1 Week 14 Panthers 9 5 60 1 Week 15 49ers 9 7 68 0 Week 17 Jets 2 2 15 0 Week 18 Rams 7 4 54 1 Wild Card @49ers 8 6 39 0

