When the Los Angeles Rams and the Seattle Seahawks match up in Week 1 on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET, will Tyler Higbee find his way into the end zone? To check out how he stacks up in this week's matchup and whether he's a solid bet to cash his anytime TD prop, continue reading.

Will Tyler Higbee score a touchdown against the Seahawks?

Odds to score a TD this game: +240 (Bet $10 to win $24 if he scores a TD)

Last year Higbee reeled in 72 balls on 108 targets for 620 yards (38.8 per game) and three TDs.

In two of 16 games last season, Higbee had a receiving touchdown (and he had one game with multiple TD catches).

Tyler Higbee Game Log (2022)

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Bills 11 5 39 0 Week 2 Falcons 9 7 71 0 Week 3 @Cardinals 4 4 61 0 Week 4 @49ers 14 10 73 0 Week 5 Cowboys 10 7 46 0 Week 6 Panthers 2 1 7 0 Week 8 49ers 6 2 15 0 Week 9 @Buccaneers 1 0 0 0 Week 10 Cardinals 8 8 73 0 Week 11 @Saints 8 4 45 0 Week 13 Seahawks 5 2 14 0 Week 14 Raiders 3 2 11 0 Week 15 @Packers 5 4 27 1 Week 16 Broncos 11 9 94 2 Week 17 @Chargers 4 3 11 0 Week 18 @Seahawks 7 4 33 0

