With the Los Angeles Rams playing the Seattle Seahawks in Week 1 (Sunday at 4:25 PM ET), is Tutu Atwell a good bet to score a touchdown? Below, we break down the odds and stats to determine how well this matchup sets up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.

Will Tutu Atwell score a touchdown against the Seahawks?

Odds to score a TD this game: +450 (Bet $10 to win $45 if he scores a TD)

On 35 targets last season, Atwell picked up 298 yards on 18 catches plus one touchdown, averaging 24.8 yards.

Atwell had one touchdown catch last season (in 12 games).

He scored one rushing touchdown last season in 12 games.

Tutu Atwell Game Log (2022)

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Bills 1 0 0 0 Week 3 @Cardinals 1 0 0 0 Week 5 Cowboys 2 1 54 0 Week 6 Panthers 0 0 0 Week 11 @Saints 1 1 62 1 Week 12 @Chiefs 2 2 23 0 Week 13 Seahawks 5 2 48 0 Week 14 Raiders 9 5 50 0 Week 15 @Packers 4 1 10 0 Week 16 Broncos 2 2 14 0 Week 17 @Chargers 5 2 10 0 Week 18 @Seahawks 3 2 27 0

