The Seattle Seahawks (0-0) are listed as 5.5-point favorites when they host the Los Angeles Rams (0-0) in an NFC West matchup on Sunday, September 10, 2023 at Lumen Field. For this game, an over/under of 46 has been set.

Before the Seahawks meet the Rams, prepare for the matchup by checking out their betting insights and trends. As the Rams prepare for this matchup against the Seahawks, here are their betting trends and insights.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Seahawks vs. Rams Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.

Seattle vs. Los Angeles Game Info

When: Sunday, September 10, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET

Sunday, September 10, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET Where: Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington

Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington TV Info: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Seahawks vs. Rams Betting Insights

Seattle beat the spread seven times in 17 games last season.

The Seahawks were winless ATS (0-2) when playing as at least 5.5-point favorites last year.

Seattle had eight of its 17 games hit the over last year.

Los Angeles covered the spread six times in 17 games last season.

The Rams were an underdog by 5.5 points or more six times last season, and covered the spread in three of those matchups.

There were six Los Angeles games (out of 17) that hit the over last year.

Seahawks Player Props

Name Pass Yds Pass TDs Rush Yds Rush TDs Rec Yds Rec TDs Payouts above are for the "over" bet.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.