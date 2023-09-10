One of the best quarterbacks in football last season will be on display when Geno Smith and the Seattle Seahawks host the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, September 10, 2023.

Trying to wager on player props in the Seahawks-Rams matchup? Check out the information below for the top contributors in this matchup.

Kenneth Walker III Touchdown Odds

Walker Odds to Score First TD: +500

Walker Odds to Score Anytime TD: +200

Cam Akers Touchdown Odds

Akers Odds to Score First TD: +500

Akers Odds to Score Anytime TD: +200

More Seahawks Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Jake Bobo - - - Zach Charbonnet - - - DeeJay Dallas - - - Will Dissly - - - Noah Fant - - 24.5 (0) Tyler Lockett - - 55.5 (0) Kenny McIntosh - - - D.K. Metcalf - - 60.5 (0) Colby Parkinson - - - Geno Smith 251.5 (0) - - Jaxon Smith-Njigba - - - Kenneth Walker III - 66.5 (0) -

More Rams Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Cooper Kupp - - - Tyler Higbee - - 43.5 (0) Demarcus Robinson - - - Matthew Stafford 220.5 (0) - - Van Jefferson - - 44.5 (0) Brycen Hopkins - - - Cam Akers - 62.5 (0) - Kyren Williams - - - Ben Skowronek - - - Tutu Atwell - - 30.5 (0) Hunter Long - - - Davis Allen - - - Zach Evans - - - Puka Nacua - - 25.5 (0)

