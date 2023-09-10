The Seattle Seahawks (0-0) and the Los Angeles Rams (0-0) square off on Sunday, September 10, 2023 at Lumen Field in a clash of NFC West foes.

How to Watch Seahawks vs. Rams

When: Sunday, September 10, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET

Sunday, September 10, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET Where: Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington

Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington TV: FOX

Seahawks Insights (2022)

Last year, the Seahawks averaged just 1.3 more points per game (23.9) than the Rams allowed (22.6).

The Seahawks collected only 10.4 more yards per game (351.5) than the Rams allowed per outing (341.1) last year.

Last season, Seattle ran for just 5.0 more yards (120.1) than Los Angeles allowed per contest (115.1).

The Seahawks turned the ball over 23 times last season, one more turnover than the Rams forced (22).

Seahawks Home Performance (2022)

The Seahawks' average points scored (22.1) and allowed (19.8) in home games were both lower than their overall averages of 23.9 and 23.6, respectively.

The Seahawks racked up 325.6 yards per game at home (25.9 less than their overall average), and conceded 354.7 at home (7.0 less than overall).

Seattle racked up 215.9 passing yards per game at home (15.5 less than its overall average), and conceded 199.0 at home (12.5 less than overall).

The Seahawks' average yards rushing at home (109.7) was lower than their overall average (120.1). But their average yards conceded at home (155.7) was higher than overall (150.2).

At home, the Seahawks converted 35.3% of third downs and allowed 41.3% to be converted by their opponent. That's less than they converted (37.8%) and allowed (42.3%) overall.

Seahawks Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 9/10/2023 Los Angeles - FOX 9/17/2023 at Detroit - FOX 9/24/2023 Carolina - CBS 10/2/2023 at New York - ESPN

