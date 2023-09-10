Seahawks vs. Rams: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 6:18 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Seattle Seahawks (0-0) meet a familiar opponent when they host the Los Angeles Rams (0-0) on Sunday, September 10, 2023 at Lumen Field in an NFC West clash.
Before the Seahawks square off against the Rams, take a look at the recent betting insights and trends for both teams.
Seahawks vs. Rams Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, September 10, 2023
- Time: 4:25 PM ET
- Channel: FOX
- City: Seattle, Washington
- Venue: Lumen Field
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Seahawks
|4.5
|46
|-225
|+180
Seahawks vs. Rams Betting Records & Stats
Seattle Seahawks
- Seahawks games last season went over this contest's total of 46 points nine times.
- Seattle's matchups last season had an average total of 45.4, 0.6 fewer points than this game's over/under.
- The Seahawks covered the spread seven times in 17 games last year.
- The Seahawks won three of the six games they were the moneyline favorite last season (50%).
- Seattle played as a moneyline favorite of -225 or shorter in only two games last season, and it won both.
Los Angeles Rams
- The Rams combined with their opponent to score more than 46 points in four of 17 games last season.
- Los Angeles' matchups last year had a 42.3-point average over/under, 3.7 fewer points than this game's total.
- Rams posted a 6-10-1 record against the spread last year.
- Last season, the Rams won two out of the 11 games, or 18.2%, in which they were the underdog.
- Last season, Los Angeles won one of its six games when it was the underdog by at least +180 on the moneyline.
Seahawks vs. Rams Over/Under Stats
|Points Scored (PG)
|Points Scored NFL Rank
|Points Allowed (PG)
|Points Allowed NFL Rank
|Average Total
|Games Over Current Total
|Seahawks
|23.9
|9
|23.6
|25
|45.4
|9
|Rams
|18.1
|27
|22.6
|21
|42.3
|4
Seahawks Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|45.4
|44.8
|46.1
|Implied Team Total AVG
|24.9
|24.2
|25.8
|ATS Record
|7-10-0
|4-5-0
|3-5-0
|Over/Under Record
|8-9-0
|3-6-0
|5-3-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|3-3
|2-3
|1-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|6-5
|3-1
|3-4
Rams Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|42.3
|42.3
|42.2
|Implied Team Total AVG
|24.1
|24.1
|24.1
|ATS Record
|6-10-1
|4-5-0
|2-5-1
|Over/Under Record
|6-10-1
|5-4-0
|1-6-1
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|3-2
|2-2
|1-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|2-9
|2-2
|0-7
