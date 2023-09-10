The Seattle Seahawks (0-0) will face off against NFC West rivals, the Los Angeles Rams (0-0), on Sunday, September 10, 2023 at Lumen Field. The Seahawks are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 4.5 points. The over/under for the outing is 45 points.

This week's game that pits the Seahawks against the Rams is a perfect opportunity to make some live bets while you watch the action. Keep reading for relevant statistics and numbers to help you make the right calls.

Seahawks vs. Rams Quarter-By-Quarter Scoring Trends

1st Quarter

Last season, the Seahawks were winning after the first quarter in seven games, were losing after the first quarter in six games, and were tied after the first quarter in four games .

Offensively, Seattle averaged 5.7 points in the first quarter (fourth-ranked) last year. From a defensive perspective, it surrendered five points on average in the first quarter (28th-ranked).

At the end of the first quarter last year, the Rams were winning eight times, were losing eight times, and were tied one time.

Offensively, the Rams averaged 4.8 points in the first quarter (12th-ranked) last year. They gave up 3.8 points on average in the first quarter (12th-ranked) on defense.

2nd Quarter

The Seahawks outscored their opponent in the second quarter eight times, were outscored eight times, and tied one time in 17 games last year.

On offense, Seattle put up an average of 6.6 points in the second quarter (18th-ranked) last season. On the defensive side of the ball, it ceded 8.8 points on average in the second quarter (29th-ranked).

The Rams won the second quarter in six games last year, lost the second quarter in nine games, and they were knotted up in the second quarter in two games.

In the second quarter last season, the Rams averaged 6.8 points on offense (15th-ranked) and allowed an average of 6.1 points on defense (eighth-ranked).

3rd Quarter

Looking at the third quarter, the Seahawks won the third quarter in nine games last season, were outscored in the third quarter in five games, and tied the third quarter in three games.

Offensively, Seattle averaged four points in the third quarter (21st-ranked) last season. On defense, it surrendered 3.6 points on average in the third quarter (ninth-ranked).

The Rams outscored their opponent in the third quarter in six games last year, lost the third quarter in nine games, and were knotted up in the third quarter in two games.

In the third quarter last year, the Rams averaged 3.1 points on offense (26th-ranked) and gave up an average of 4.6 points on defense (17th-ranked).

4th Quarter

Last year, the Seahawks won the fourth quarter in nine games, were outscored in that quarter in four games, and they tied in that quarter in four games.

In the fourth quarter last year, Seattle scored an average of 7.5 points on offense and allowed an average of 5.8 points on defense.

The Rams won the fourth quarter in six games last year, lost that quarter in nine games, and were knotted up in that quarter in two games.

The Rams' offense averaged 4.8 points in the fourth quarter last year. Defensively, they allowed 6.5 points on average in that quarter.

Seahawks vs. Rams Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

Out of 17 games last season, the Seahawks led after the first half 10 times and were behind after the first half seven times.

Seattle averaged 12.4 points on offense in the first half last year and surrendered an average of 13.8 points on defense.

The Rams led after the first half in nine games last season, were behind after the first half in seven games, and were tied after the first half in one game.

In the first half last year, the Rams averaged 11.6 points scored on offense and allowed an average of 9.9 points on defense.

2nd Half

Last year, the Seahawks outscored their opponent in the second half in 10 games, lost the second half in five games, and tied the second half in two games.

In the second half last season, Seattle averaged 11.5 points scored on offense. It ceded an average of 9.4 points on defense in the second half.

In 17 games last year, the Rams were outscored in the second half 11 times and won that half six times.

The Rams' offense averaged 7.8 points in the second half last year. On the other side of the ball, they allowed 11.2 points on average in the second half.

