Thinking about betting on which player will be the first to get into the end zone in the upcoming Week 1 matchup between the Seattle Seahawks and the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, September 10 at 4:25 PM ET? Kenneth Walker III, at +650, is one of the favorites to score the game's first TD. Continue reading for more odds and insights.

Want to bet on who scores first in the Seahawks-Rams matchup or any other NFL game? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Seahawks vs. Rams First TD Odds

Seahawks Players First TD Odds Kenneth Walker III +650 D.K. Metcalf +750 Tyler Lockett +800 Rams Players First TD Odds Cam Akers +800 Cooper Kupp +850 Van Jefferson +1000

Which Team Will Score the First TD?

Seahawks to Score First TD Rams to Score First TD -160 +120

The Seahawks suited up for one game last season, and they failed to score the first TD of a game.

In terms of TDs per game, the Seahawks averaged 2.6 touchdowns per contest last year (10th-most in NFL).

The Rams, who played 17 games last year, were the first team to score a touchdown nine times.

In those nine games where the Rams scored the first TD last season, the passing attack was responsible for five TDs, and the running game found the end zone four times (seven touchdowns came inside the red zone).

As far as touchdowns scored per game, the Rams ranked 26th in the NFL last season, averaging 1.9 touchdowns per contest.

Seahawks vs. Rams Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, September 10, 2023

Sunday, September 10, 2023 Time: 4:25 PM ET

4:25 PM ET Venue: Lumen Field

Lumen Field Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Rep the Seahawks or the Rams with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.