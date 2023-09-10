The Seattle Seahawks (0-0) and the Los Angeles Rams (0-0) square off on Sunday, September 10, 2023 at Lumen Field in a clash of NFC West foes, and here are best bets recommendations.

When is Seahawks vs. Rams?

  • Game Date: Sunday, September 10, 2023
  • Time: 4:25 PM ET
  • TV: FOX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Best Moneyline Bet

  • Prediction: Seattle 26 - Rams 19
  • Looking at this contest's moneyline, the Seahawks' implied win probability is 69.2%.
  • The Seahawks won 50% of the games last season when they were favored on the moneyline (3-3).
  • Seattle played as a moneyline favorite of -225 or shorter in just two games last season, and it won both.
  • Last season, the Rams were the underdog 12 times and won two of those games.
  • Los Angeles had a record of 1-5 when it was set as an underdog of +185 or more by sportsbooks last season.

Against the Spread Pick

  • Pick ATS: Seattle (-5)
  • The Seahawks' record against the spread last season was 7-10-0.
  • Seattle went winless ATS (0-1) when playing as at least 5-point favorites last season.
  • The Rams had six wins in 17 games against the spread last season.
  • Los Angeles had two wins ATS (2-2-1) as a 5-point underdog or more last season.

Best Over/Under Pick

  • Pick OU: Under (46)
  • Seattle and Los Angeles combined to average 4.0 less points per game a season ago than the total of 46 set for this matchup.
  • Opponents of the two teams averaged a combined 0.2 more points per game last season (46.2) than this game's total of 46 points.
  • The Seahawks and their opponents combined to hit the over eight out of 17 times last season.
  • A total of seven Rams games last season went over the point total.

