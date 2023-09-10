The Seattle Seahawks (0-0) and the Los Angeles Rams (0-0) square off on Sunday, September 10, 2023 at Lumen Field in a clash of NFC West foes, and here are best bets recommendations.

Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on Seahawks vs. Rams? Head to BetMGM using our link to get up to $1500 in bonus bets with our promo code!

When is Seahawks vs. Rams?

Game Date: Sunday, September 10, 2023

Sunday, September 10, 2023 Time: 4:25 PM ET

4:25 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch the NFL live all season long with Fubo!

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Seattle 26 - Rams 19

Seattle 26 - Rams 19 Looking at this contest's moneyline, the Seahawks' implied win probability is 69.2%.

The Seahawks won 50% of the games last season when they were favored on the moneyline (3-3).

Seattle played as a moneyline favorite of -225 or shorter in just two games last season, and it won both.

Last season, the Rams were the underdog 12 times and won two of those games.

Los Angeles had a record of 1-5 when it was set as an underdog of +185 or more by sportsbooks last season.

Who will win? The Seahawks or Rams? Head to BetMGM and make your pick!

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Seattle (-5)



Seattle (-5) The Seahawks' record against the spread last season was 7-10-0.

Seattle went winless ATS (0-1) when playing as at least 5-point favorites last season.

The Rams had six wins in 17 games against the spread last season.

Los Angeles had two wins ATS (2-2-1) as a 5-point underdog or more last season.

Parlay your bets together on the Seahawks vs. Rams matchup with BetMGM, where you can use our link to get a great first-time player bonus!

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (46)



Under (46) Seattle and Los Angeles combined to average 4.0 less points per game a season ago than the total of 46 set for this matchup.

Opponents of the two teams averaged a combined 0.2 more points per game last season (46.2) than this game's total of 46 points.

The Seahawks and their opponents combined to hit the over eight out of 17 times last season.

A total of seven Rams games last season went over the point total.

Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup with BetMGM, using our link for a bonus offer for new players.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.