On Sunday, September 10, 2023 at Lumen Field, the Los Angeles Rams (0-0) are 5.5-point underdogs in a road NFC West matchup against the Seattle Seahawks (0-0). This contest has a listed total of 46 points.

Before the Seahawks meet the Rams, prepare for the matchup by checking out their recent betting trends and insights. The Rams' betting trends and insights can be found below before they meet the Seahawks.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Rams vs. Seahawks Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

Los Angeles vs. Seattle Game Info

When: Sunday, September 10, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET

Sunday, September 10, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET Where: Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington

Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington TV Info: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Rams vs. Seahawks Betting Insights

Los Angeles posted a 6-10-1 record against the spread last season.

The Rams covered the spread three times last season (3-3 ATS) when playing as at least 5.5-point underdogs.

Los Angeles had six of its 17 games go over the point total last season.

Against the spread, Seattle went 7-10-0 last year.

The Seahawks had no wins ATS (0-2) as a 5.5-point favorite or greater last year.

In 17 Seattle games last season, eight went over the total.

Rams Player Props

Name Pass Yds Pass TDs Rush Yds Rush TDs Rec Yds Rec TDs Payouts above are for the "over" bet.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.