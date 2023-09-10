Rams vs. Seahawks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread and other Vegas Lines - Week 1
On Sunday, September 10, 2023 at Lumen Field, the Los Angeles Rams (0-0) are 5.5-point underdogs in a road NFC West matchup against the Seattle Seahawks (0-0). This contest has a listed total of 46 points.
Before the Seahawks meet the Rams, prepare for the matchup by checking out their recent betting trends and insights. The Rams' betting trends and insights can be found below before they meet the Seahawks.
Rams vs. Seahawks Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Seattle Moneyline
|Los Angeles Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Seahawks (-5.5)
|46
|-250
|+200
|DraftKings
|Seahawks (-5.5)
|46
|-250
|+205
|FanDuel
|Seahawks (-5.5)
|45.5
|-250
|+205
|Tipico
|Seahawks (-5.5)
|-
|-240
|+200
Los Angeles vs. Seattle Game Info
- When: Sunday, September 10, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET
- Where: Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington
- TV Info: FOX
Rams vs. Seahawks Betting Insights
- Los Angeles posted a 6-10-1 record against the spread last season.
- The Rams covered the spread three times last season (3-3 ATS) when playing as at least 5.5-point underdogs.
- Los Angeles had six of its 17 games go over the point total last season.
- Against the spread, Seattle went 7-10-0 last year.
- The Seahawks had no wins ATS (0-2) as a 5.5-point favorite or greater last year.
- In 17 Seattle games last season, eight went over the total.
