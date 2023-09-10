The Seattle Seahawks (0-0) and the Los Angeles Rams (0-0) square off on Sunday, September 10, 2023 at Lumen Field in a clash of NFC West foes.

How to Watch Seahawks vs. Rams

When: Sunday, September 10, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET

Where: Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington

Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington TV: FOX

Rams Insights (2022)

The Rams put up 18.1 points per game last season, 5.5 fewer than the Seahawks surrendered (23.6).

The Rams racked up 280.5 yards per game last season, 81.2 fewer yards than the 361.7 the Seahawks allowed per outing.

Los Angeles rushed for 97.7 yards per game last season, 52.5 fewer than the 150.2 Seattle allowed per contest.

The Rams had 23 giveaways last year, while the Seahawks had 25 takeaways.

Rams Away Performance (2022)

The Rams' average points scored (13.8) and allowed (22.4) in road games a season ago were both lower than their overall averages of 18.1 and 22.6, respectively.

The Rams' average yards gained on the road (254.8) were lower than their overall average (280.5). But their average yards allowed in away games (369.1) were higher than overall (341.1).

On the road, Los Angeles racked up 145.6 passing yards per game and gave up 251.5. That was less than it gained overall (182.8), and more than it allowed (226).

The Rams' average rushing yards gained (109.1) and conceded (117.6) in away games were both higher than their overall averages of 97.7 and 115.1, respectively.

The Rams converted 33.7% of third downs in road games last year (5.6% lower than their overall average), and gave up 39.6% in away games (0.8% lower than overall).

Rams Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 9/10/2023 at Seattle - FOX 9/17/2023 San Francisco - FOX 9/25/2023 at Cincinnati - ESPN 10/1/2023 at Indianapolis - FOX

