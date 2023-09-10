The Los Angeles Rams' (0-0) injury report heading into their matchup with the Seattle Seahawks (0-0) currently includes three players on it. The matchup begins at 4:25 PM on Sunday, September 10 from Lumen Field.

The Rams' 2022 record was 5-12, and they missed the playoffs. They averaged 18.1 points per game on offense (26th in the NFL) while giving up 22.6 per contest on defense (21st).

The Seahawks finished 9-8 a year ago and were knocked out of the playoffs in the Wild Card round. They scored 23.9 points per game (ninth in the league) while allowing 23.6 (25th).

Los Angeles Rams Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Van Jefferson WR Nir - rest Did Not Participate In Practice Stetson Bennett QB Shoulder Out Brian Allen OL Nir - rest Did Not Participate In Practice

Seattle Seahawks Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Kenneth Walker III RB Groin Limited Participation In Practice Damien Lewis OG Shoulder Questionable Darrell Taylor LB Shoulder Limited Participation In Practice Boye Mafe LB Illness Did Not Participate In Practice Jordyn Brooks LB Nir - rest Did Not Participate In Practice Jamal Adams SS Knee Out Mike Morris DE Shoulder Limited Participation In Practice Devon Witherspoon CB Hamstring Questionable Jaxon Smith-Njigba WR Wrist Full Participation In Practice Derick Hall LB Shoulder Limited Participation In Practice Kenny McIntosh RB Knee Out Cody Thompson WR Shoulder Full Participation In Practice

Rams vs. Seahawks Game Info

When: Sunday, September 10, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET

Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington

Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington TV Info: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Rams Season Insights (2022)

The Rams were a bottom-five offense last season, ranking worst with 280.5 yards per contest. Defensively, they ranked 19th in the NFL (341.1 yards allowed per game).

Los Angeles put up 18.1 points per game offensively last season (26th in NFL), and it gave up 22.6 points per game (21st) on the other side of the ball.

The Rams compiled 182.8 passing yards per game on offense last season (27th in the NFL), and they ranked 21st on defense with 226 passing yards allowed per game.

Los Angeles totaled 97.7 rushing yards per game on offense last season, which ranked it 27th in the NFL. On the defensive side of the ball, it ranked 13th, allowing 115.1 rushing yards per contest.

With 22 forced turnovers (17th in NFL) against 23 turnovers committed (17th in NFL) last season, the Rams' -1 turnover margin ranked 16th in the league.

Rams vs. Seahawks Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Seahawks (-4.5)

Seahawks (-4.5) Moneyline: Seahawks (-225), Rams (+180)

Seahawks (-225), Rams (+180) Total: 46 points

