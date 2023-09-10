The Seattle Seahawks (0-0) and the Los Angeles Rams (0-0) square off on Sunday, September 10, 2023 at Lumen Field in a battle of NFC West foes.

Before the Seahawks meet the Rams, prepare for the matchup by checking out the recent betting trends and insights for both teams.

Rams vs. Seahawks Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, September 10, 2023

Sunday, September 10, 2023 Time: 4:25 PM ET

4:25 PM ET Channel: FOX

FOX City: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: Lumen Field

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Seahawks 4.5 46 -225 +180

Rams vs. Seahawks Betting Records & Stats

Los Angeles Rams

The Rams and their opponents combined to score more than 46 points in four of 17 games last season.

The average over/under for Los Angeles' outings last year was 42.3, 3.7 fewer points than this game's point total.

The Rams beat the spread six times in 17 games last year.

Last season, the Rams were the underdog 11 times and won two of those games.

Los Angeles entered six games last season as the underdog by +180 or more and were 1-5 in those contests.

Seattle Seahawks

Seahawks games last season featured more combined points than this contest's total of 46 points nine times.

Seattle had an average total of 45.4 in its matchups last season, 0.6 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Seahawks had seven wins in 17 games against the spread last season.

The Seahawks finished 3-3 in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite last season (winning 50% of those games).

Seattle played as a moneyline favorite of -225 or shorter in only two games last season, and it won both.

Seahawks vs. Rams Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Seahawks 23.9 9 23.6 25 45.4 9 Rams 18.1 27 22.6 21 42.3 4

Rams Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 42.3 42.3 42.2 Implied Team Total AVG 24.1 24.1 24.1 ATS Record 6-10-1 4-5-0 2-5-1 Over/Under Record 6-10-1 5-4-0 1-6-1 Moneyline Favorite Record 3-2 2-2 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-9 2-2 0-7

Seahawks Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 45.4 44.8 46.1 Implied Team Total AVG 24.9 24.2 25.8 ATS Record 7-10-0 4-5-0 3-5-0 Over/Under Record 8-9-0 3-6-0 5-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 3-3 2-3 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 6-5 3-1 3-4

