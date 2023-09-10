On Sunday, September 10 at 4:25 PM ET, the Seattle Seahawks will face the Los Angeles Rams at Lumen Field. Our computer model predicts that the Seahawks will claim a victory -- see below for more info, regarding the point spread, total and final score.

On offense, the Seahawks ranked ninth in the NFL with 23.9 points per game last season. Meanwhile, they ranked 25th in points allowed (361.7 points allowed per contest). The Rams totaled 18.1 points per game offensively last season (26th in NFL), and they allowed 22.6 points per game (21st) on defense.

Rams vs. Seahawks Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Seahawks (-4.5) Under (46) Seahawks 26, Rams 19

Rams Betting Info

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Rams have a 35.7% chance to win.

Los Angeles won six games against the spread last season, failing to cover or pushing 11 times.

The Rams covered the spread three times last year (3-3 ATS) when playing as at least 4.5-point underdogs.

Los Angeles games hit the over six out of 17 times last season.

Games involving the Rams last year averaged 42.3 points per game, a 3.7-point differential when compared to the over/under for this contest.

Seahawks Betting Info

The Seahawks have a 69.2% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Seattle went 7-10-0 ATS last season.

The Seahawks did not cover the spread last season (0-2 ATS) when playing as at least 4.5-point favorites.

A total of eight Seattle games last season went over the point total.

The over/under for this game is 46 points, 0.6 more than the average point total for Seahawks games a year ago.

Rams vs. Seahawks 2022 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Seattle 23.9 23.6 22.1 19.8 26 27.9 Los Angeles 18.1 22.6 21.9 22.8 13.8 22.4

