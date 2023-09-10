The Seattle Seahawks (0-0) will face off against NFC West rivals, the Los Angeles Rams (0-0), on Sunday, September 10, 2023 at Lumen Field. The Seahawks are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 4.5 points. An over/under of 45 points has been set for the contest.

In this week's NFL action, the Seahawks match up with the Rams. For those who intend to make some in-game bets, we have all of the stats you need to know about these two teams.

Rams vs. Seahawks Quarter-By-Quarter Scoring Trends

1st Quarter

The Rams led after the first quarter in eight games, were losing after the first quarter in eight games, and were knotted up after the first quarter in one game last season.

In the first quarter last season, the Rams averaged 4.8 points scored on offense (12th-ranked) and gave up an average of 3.8 points on defense (12th-ranked).

Last season, the Seahawks were winning after the first quarter in seven games, trailed after the first quarter in six games, and were tied after the first quarter in four games .

The Seahawks' offense averaged 5.7 points in the first quarter last year, and defensively, they gave up five points on average in the first quarter.

2nd Quarter

The Rams outscored their opponent in the second quarter in six games last season, were outscored in the second quarter in nine games, and they tied in the second quarter in two games.

In the second quarter last season, the Rams averaged 6.8 points scored on offense and allowed an average of 6.1 points on defense.

The Seahawks won the second quarter eight times, lost eight times, and were knotted up one time in 17 games last year.

In the second quarter last season, Seattle scored an average of 6.6 points on offense (18th-ranked) and gave up an average of 8.8 points on defense (29th-ranked).

3rd Quarter

The Rams won the third quarter in six games last season, lost the third quarter in nine games, and were knotted up in the third quarter in two games.

In the third quarter last year, the Rams averaged 3.1 points scored on offense (26th-ranked) and allowed an average of 4.6 points on defense (17th-ranked).

Out of 17 games last year, the Seahawks outscored their opponent in the third quarter nine times, were outscored five times, and were knotted up three times.

In the third quarter last season, Seattle averaged four points on offense (21st-ranked). Defensively, it allowed an average of 3.6 points (ninth-ranked) in the third quarter.

4th Quarter

The Rams outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter in six games last season, were outscored in that quarter in nine games, and were knotted up in that quarter in two games.

On offense, the Rams averaged 4.8 points in the fourth quarter (30th-ranked) last season. They allowed 6.5 points on average in the fourth quarter (22nd-ranked) on defense.

Last year, the Seahawks won the fourth quarter in nine games, were outscored in that quarter in four games, and they tied in that quarter in four games.

In the fourth quarter last year, Seattle put up an average of 7.5 points on offense and allowed an average of 5.8 points on defense.

Rams vs. Seahawks Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

At the end of the first half last season, the Rams had the lead nine times (4-5 in those games), trailed seven times (1-6), and were tied one time (0-1).

In the first half last season, the Rams averaged 11.6 points on offense (13th-ranked) and surrendered an average of 9.9 points on defense (eighth-ranked).

The Seahawks led after the first half in 10 games last season. The team was losing after the first half in seven games.

Seattle's offense averaged 12.4 points in the first half last season. From a defensive perspective, it allowed 13.8 points on average in the first half.

2nd Half

In 17 games last season, the Rams were outscored in the second half 11 times and outscored their opponent in that half six times.

In the second half last year, the Rams averaged 7.8 points on offense (31st-ranked) and gave up an average of 11.2 points on defense (23rd-ranked).

Out of 17 games last year, the Seahawks outscored their opponent in the second half 10 times (7-3 record in those games), were outscored five times (2-3), and tied two times (0-2).

Offensively, Seattle averaged 11.5 points in the second half (10th-ranked) last year. From a defensive perspective, it allowed 9.4 points on average in the second half (10th-ranked).

