At +8000 as of September 10, the Los Angeles Rams aren't among the favorites to win the Super Bowl this season.

Rams Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC West: +1000

+1000 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +8000

Los Angeles Betting Insights

Los Angeles went 6-10-1 ATS last season.

A total of six Rams games last season hit the over.

Los Angeles was a bottom-five offense last year, ranking worst with 280.5 yards per game. Defensively, it ranked 19th in the (341.1 yards allowed per game).

Last year the Rams won just one game away from home and had a 4-5 record at home.

Los Angeles won two games as the underdog (2-9) and went 3-3 as the favorite last season.

In the NFC West, the Rams won just one game (1-5), and in the conference overall they went 3-9.

Rams Impact Players

On the ground, Cam Akers had seven touchdowns and 786 yards (52.4 per game) last year.

In nine games, Matthew Stafford threw for 2,087 yards (231.9 per game), with 10 touchdowns and eight interceptions, and a completion percentage of 68.0%.

Also, Stafford ran for 9 yards and one TD.

Tyler Higbee had 72 receptions for 620 yards (38.8 per game) and three touchdowns in 16 games a season ago.

In the passing game for the Ravens, Demarcus Robinson scored two TDs, catching 48 balls for 458 yards (28.6 per game).

John Johnson totaled one interception to go with 96 tackles, 4.0 TFL, 0.5 sacks, and four passes defended in 17 games last year for the Browns.

Rams Player Futures

2023-24 Rams NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Seahawks - +3500 2 September 17 49ers - +1000 3 September 25 @ Bengals - +1100 4 October 1 @ Colts - +15000 5 October 8 Eagles - +800 6 October 15 Cardinals - +40000 7 October 22 Steelers - +5000 8 October 29 @ Cowboys - +1500 9 November 5 @ Packers - +6600 BYE - - - - 11 November 19 Seahawks - +3500 12 November 26 @ Cardinals - +40000 13 December 3 Browns - +3500 14 December 10 @ Ravens - +1800 15 December 17 Commanders - +8000 16 December 21 Saints - +4000 17 December 31 @ Giants - +6600 18 January 7 @ 49ers - +1000

Odds are current as of September 10 at 5:19 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.