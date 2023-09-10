On Sunday, September 10, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High, the Las Vegas Raiders (0-0) are 3.5-point underdogs in a road AFC West matchup with the Denver Broncos (0-0). This contest has a listed total of 44 points.

The betting insights and trends for the Broncos can be found below before they meet the Raiders. As the Raiders ready for this matchup against the Broncos, check out their betting trends and insights.

Raiders vs. Broncos Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

Las Vegas vs. Denver Game Info

When: Sunday, September 10, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET

Sunday, September 10, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET Where: Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado

Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado TV Info: CBS

Raiders vs. Broncos Betting Insights

Las Vegas' record against the spread last season was 8-9-0.

The Raiders had an ATS record of 3-2 when playing as at least 3.5-point underdogs last year.

Last year, nine of Las Vegas' 17 games hit the over.

Denver had six wins in 17 games against the spread last year.

The Broncos had no wins ATS (0-4) as a 3.5-point favorite or greater last season.

There were six Denver games (out of 17) that hit the over last year.

Raiders Player Props

