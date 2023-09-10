On Sunday, September 10, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High, the Las Vegas Raiders (0-0) are 3.5-point underdogs in a road AFC West matchup with the Denver Broncos (0-0). This contest has a listed total of 44 points.

The betting insights and trends for the Broncos can be found below before they meet the Raiders. As the Raiders ready for this matchup against the Broncos, check out their betting trends and insights.

Raiders vs. Broncos Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Denver Moneyline Las Vegas Moneyline
BetMGM Broncos (-3.5) 44 -190 +155 Bet on this game with BetMGM
DraftKings Broncos (-3.5) 44 -185 +154 Bet on this game with DraftKings
FanDuel Broncos (-4) 44 -180 +152 Bet on this game with FanDuel
Tipico Broncos (-3.5) - -190 +160 Bet on this game with Tipico

Las Vegas vs. Denver Game Info

  • When: Sunday, September 10, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET
  • Where: Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado
  • TV Info: CBS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Raiders vs. Broncos Betting Insights

  • Las Vegas' record against the spread last season was 8-9-0.
  • The Raiders had an ATS record of 3-2 when playing as at least 3.5-point underdogs last year.
  • Last year, nine of Las Vegas' 17 games hit the over.
  • Denver had six wins in 17 games against the spread last year.
  • The Broncos had no wins ATS (0-4) as a 3.5-point favorite or greater last season.
  • There were six Denver games (out of 17) that hit the over last year.

Raiders Player Props

Name Pass Yds Pass TDs Rush Yds Rush TDs Rec Yds Rec TDs

Payouts above are for the "over" bet.

