One of the top running backs in football last season will be featured when Josh Jacobs and the Las Vegas Raiders visit the Denver Broncos on Sunday, September 10, 2023.

Keep reading for player props for the top contributors in this game between the Broncos and the Raiders.

Josh Jacobs Touchdown Odds

Jacobs Odds to Score First TD: +600

Jacobs Odds to Score Anytime TD: +270

Samaje Perine Touchdown Odds

Perine Odds to Score First TD: +800

Perine Odds to Score Anytime TD: +360

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds DeAndre Carter - - - Brandon Bolden - - - Davante Adams - - 75.5 (0) Jimmy Garoppolo 232.5 (0) - - Austin Hooper - - - Ameer Abdullah - - - Jakobi Meyers - - 39.5 (0) Jakob Johnson - - - Jesper Horsted - - - Hunter Renfrow - - 29.5 (0) Josh Jacobs - 73.5 (0) 16.5 (0) Kristian Wilkerson - - - Zamir White - - - Michael Mayer - - - Tre Tucker - - -

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Nate Adkins - - - Michael Burton - - - Phillip Dorsett - - - Greg Dulcich - - 31.5 (0) Lil'Jordan Humphrey - - - Jerry Jeudy - - - Brandon Johnson - - - Chris Manhertz - - - Jaleel McLaughlin - - - Marvin Mims - - - Samaje Perine - - - Courtland Sutton - - - Adam Trautman - - - Javonte Williams - 45.5 (0) - Russell Wilson 227.5 (0) 18.5 (0) -

