Raiders vs. Broncos: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 6:17 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Denver Broncos (0-0) face a fellow AFC West foe when they host the Las Vegas Raiders (0-0) on Sunday, September 10, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.
Before the Broncos meet the Raiders, take a look at the recent betting insights and trends for both teams.
Raiders vs. Broncos Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, September 10, 2023
- Time: 4:25 PM ET
- Channel: CBS
- City: Denver, Colorado
- Venue: Empower Field at Mile High
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Broncos
|3
|43
|-175
|+145
Raiders vs. Broncos Betting Records & Stats
Las Vegas Raiders
- Las Vegas played 13 games last season that finished with a combined score over 43 points.
- The average over/under for Las Vegas' matchups last year was 46.4, 3.4 more points than this game's point total.
- The Raiders covered the spread eight times in 17 games last year.
- Last season, the Raiders won two out of the seven games in which they were the underdog.
- Las Vegas had a record of 1-4 when it was set as an underdog of +145 or more by bookmakers last season.
Denver Broncos
- The Broncos and their opponents combined to score more than 43 points in five of 17 games last season.
- Denver had an average point total of 41.4 in its outings last season, 1.6 fewer points than this game's over/under.
- The Broncos had six wins in 17 games against the spread last season.
- The Broncos went 3-5 in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite last season (winning 37.5% of those games).
- When playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -175 or shorter, Denver had a record of 2-2 (50%).
Broncos vs. Raiders Over/Under Stats
|Points Scored (PG)
|Points Scored NFL Rank
|Points Allowed (PG)
|Points Allowed NFL Rank
|Average Total
|Games Over Current Total
|Broncos
|16.9
|32
|21.1
|14
|41.4
|5
|Raiders
|23.2
|12
|24.6
|26
|46.4
|13
Raiders Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|46.4
|46.6
|46.3
|Implied Team Total AVG
|25.4
|26.0
|24.9
|ATS Record
|8-9-0
|5-3-0
|3-6-0
|Over/Under Record
|9-8-0
|6-2-0
|3-6-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|4-6
|4-2
|0-4
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|2-5
|0-2
|2-3
Broncos Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|41.4
|41.3
|41.5
|Implied Team Total AVG
|23.2
|23.1
|23.3
|ATS Record
|6-9-0
|3-5-0
|3-4-0
|Over/Under Record
|6-11-0
|3-5-0
|3-6-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|3-5
|3-2
|0-3
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|2-7
|1-2
|1-5
