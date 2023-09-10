Raiders Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
As of September 10 the Las Vegas Raiders' odds of winning the Super Bowl, +8000, put them 23rd in the NFL.
Raiders Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the AFC West: +1600
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +8000
Las Vegas Betting Insights
- Las Vegas went 8-9-0 ATS last season.
- Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total nine times in Raiders games.
- Despite having a bottom-five defense that ranked fifth-worst in the (365.6 yards allowed per game) last season, Las Vegas put up better results on the other side of the ball, ranking 12th in the by totaling 352.5 yards per game.
- At home last season, the Raiders were 4-4. On the road, they won just two games.
- Las Vegas won two games as the underdog (2-5) and went 4-6 as the favorite last season.
- In the AFC West the Raiders were 3-3, and in the conference overall they went 5-7.
Raiders Impact Players
- In 17 games last year, Josh Jacobs ran for 1,653 yards (97.2 per game) and 12 touchdowns.
- Jacobs also had 53 receptions for 400 yards and zero TDs.
- In the passing game, Davante Adams scored 14 TDs, hauling in 100 balls for 1,516 yards (89.2 per game).
- In 11 games for the 49ers a season ago, Jimmy Garoppolo threw for 2,437 yards (221.5 per game), with 16 touchdowns and four interceptions, and a completion percentage of 67.2%.
- In the passing game with the Patriots, Jakobi Meyers scored six TDs, hauling in 67 balls for 804 yards (57.4 per game).
- On defense last year, Maxx Crosby helped keep opposing offenses in check with 88 tackles, 22.0 TFL, 12.5 sacks, and four passes defended in 17 games.
2023-24 Raiders NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|@ Broncos
|-
|+4500
|2
|September 17
|@ Bills
|-
|+900
|3
|September 24
|Steelers
|-
|+5000
|4
|October 1
|@ Chargers
|-
|+2500
|5
|October 9
|Packers
|-
|+6600
|6
|October 15
|Patriots
|-
|+6600
|7
|October 22
|@ Bears
|-
|+6000
|8
|October 30
|@ Lions
|-
|+1700
|9
|November 5
|Giants
|-
|+6600
|10
|November 12
|Jets
|-
|+1800
|11
|November 19
|@ Dolphins
|-
|+2500
|12
|November 26
|Chiefs
|-
|+700
|BYE
|-
|-
|-
|-
|14
|December 10
|Vikings
|-
|+4000
|15
|December 14
|Chargers
|-
|+2500
|16
|December 25
|@ Chiefs
|-
|+700
|17
|December 31
|@ Colts
|-
|+15000
|18
|January 7
|Broncos
|-
|+4500
