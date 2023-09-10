Based on our computer model, the Denver Broncos will defeat the Las Vegas Raiders when they play at Empower Field at Mile High on Sunday, September 10 (at 4:25 PM ET). We have a complete breakdown, regarding the point spread, total and final score, available in this article.

The Broncos totaled 325.1 yards per game on offense last season (21st in NFL), and they ranked seventh defensively with 320 yards allowed per game. The Raiders totaled 23.2 points per game offensively last season (12th in NFL), and they allowed 24.6 points per game (26th) on the other side of the ball.

Raiders vs. Broncos Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Toss Up (Spread: Broncos by 3) Toss Up (43) Broncos 23, Raiders 20

Raiders Betting Info

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 40.8% chance of a victory for the Raiders.

Las Vegas covered eight times in 17 matchups with a spread last year.

When playing as at least 3-point underdogs last year, the Raiders had an ATS record of 3-2.

Las Vegas and its opponent combined to go over the point total nine out of 17 times last season.

Last season, Raiders games resulted in an average scoring total of 46.4, which is 3.4 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

Broncos Betting Info

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Broncos have an implied win probability of 63.6%.

Denver won six games against the spread last season, failing to cover nine times.

The Broncos did not cover the spread last season (0-5 ATS) when playing as at least 3-point favorites.

Denver and its opponent combined to go over the point total in six of 17 contests last season.

The over/under for this game is 43 points, 1.6 more than the average point total for Broncos games a year ago.

Raiders vs. Broncos 2022 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Denver 16.9 21.1 18 18.3 15.9 23.7 Las Vegas 23.2 24.6 27.1 26.1 19.8 23.2

