Should you wager on Mike Williams getting into the end zone in the Los Angeles Chargers' upcoming Week 1 matchup against the Miami Dolphins, which kicks off at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday? Keep reading for an in-depth overview of how he stacks up against his anytime touchdown player prop this week.

Will Mike Williams score a touchdown against the Dolphins?

Odds to score a TD this game: +125 (Bet $10 to win $12.50 if he scores a TD)

Williams was targeted 7.2 times per game last year, collecting 895 yards receiving plus four TDs.

Williams scored a receiving touchdown four times last year (out of 13 games played). He did not have multiple TD catches in any of those games.

Mike Williams Game Log (2022)

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Raiders 4 2 10 0 Week 2 @Chiefs 10 8 113 1 Week 3 Jaguars 6 1 15 1 Week 4 @Texans 11 7 120 0 Week 5 @Browns 13 10 134 0 Week 6 Broncos 6 2 17 0 Week 7 Seahawks 9 7 86 1 Week 11 Chiefs 1 1 15 0 Week 14 Dolphins 6 6 116 1 Week 15 Titans 8 4 67 0 Week 16 @Colts 4 4 76 0 Week 17 Rams 10 7 94 0 Week 18 @Broncos 5 4 32 0

