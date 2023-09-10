Miguel Rojas vs. Nationals Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 10
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 6:24 AM HST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
After batting .250 with a double, a triple, two walks and two RBI in his past 10 games, Miguel Rojas and the Los Angeles Dodgers take on the Washington Nationals (who will start Trevor Williams) at 1:35 PM ET on Sunday.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-0) against the Nationals.
Miguel Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Sunday, September 10, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Nationals Starter: Trevor Williams
- TV Channel: MASN2
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Miguel Rojas At The Plate
- Rojas has 17 doubles, a triple, three home runs and 25 walks while hitting .226.
- Rojas has picked up a hit in 54.6% of his 108 games this year, with at least two hits in 15.7% of them.
- He has homered in 2.8% of his games in 2023, and 0.8% of his trips to the dish.
- Rojas has picked up an RBI in 20 games this season (18.5%), with two or more RBI in three of those contests (2.8%).
- In 34 of 108 games this year, he has scored, and seven of those games included multiple runs.
Miguel Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|53
|GP
|52
|.224
|AVG
|.229
|.282
|OBP
|.281
|.335
|SLG
|.282
|13
|XBH
|8
|3
|HR
|0
|19
|RBI
|6
|23/13
|K/BB
|21/12
|4
|SB
|4
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Nationals pitching staff ranks 29th in the league.
- The Nationals have the 27th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.98).
- Nationals pitchers combine to give up 219 total home runs at a rate of 1.5 per game (most in the league).
- Williams (6-9 with a 5.21 ERA and 102 strikeouts in 134 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Nationals, his 28th of the season.
- His most recent appearance was on Saturday, Sept. 2 against the Miami Marlins, when the right-hander tossed four innings, surrendering eight earned runs while allowing 12 hits.
- The 31-year-old has amassed a 5.21 ERA and 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings in 27 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .289 to his opponents.
