After batting .250 with a double, a triple, two walks and two RBI in his past 10 games, Miguel Rojas and the Los Angeles Dodgers take on the Washington Nationals (who will start Trevor Williams) at 1:35 PM ET on Sunday.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-0) against the Nationals.

Miguel Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Sunday, September 10, 2023

Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

Stadium: Nationals Park

Nationals Starter: Trevor Williams

TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Miguel Rojas At The Plate

Rojas has 17 doubles, a triple, three home runs and 25 walks while hitting .226.

Rojas has picked up a hit in 54.6% of his 108 games this year, with at least two hits in 15.7% of them.

He has homered in 2.8% of his games in 2023, and 0.8% of his trips to the dish.

Rojas has picked up an RBI in 20 games this season (18.5%), with two or more RBI in three of those contests (2.8%).

In 34 of 108 games this year, he has scored, and seven of those games included multiple runs.

Miguel Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 53 GP 52 .224 AVG .229 .282 OBP .281 .335 SLG .282 13 XBH 8 3 HR 0 19 RBI 6 23/13 K/BB 21/12 4 SB 4

