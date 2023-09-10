Max Muncy vs. Nationals Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 10
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 4:24 AM HST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
The Los Angeles Dodgers, including Max Muncy and his .541 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starting pitcher Trevor Williams and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.
He racked up three RBI (going 1-for-4 with a home run) in his most recent game against the Nationals.
Max Muncy Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Sunday, September 10, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Nationals Starter: Trevor Williams
- TV Channel: MASN2
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +185)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: -115)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -161)
Looking to place a prop bet on Max Muncy? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Dodgers vs Nationals Player Props
|How to Watch Dodgers vs Nationals
|Dodgers vs Nationals Odds
|Dodgers vs Nationals Prediction
|Dodgers vs Nationals Pitching Matchup
Max Muncy At The Plate
- Muncy has 15 doubles, 34 home runs and 74 walks while hitting .207.
- He ranks 136th in batting average, 66th in on base percentage, and 25th in slugging among the qualified batters in MLB action.
- Muncy has gotten a hit in 62 of 118 games this season (52.5%), with at least two hits on 21 occasions (17.8%).
- He has gone deep in 29 games this season (24.6%), homering in 6.8% of his trips to the dish.
- Muncy has had at least one RBI in 44.1% of his games this season (52 of 118), with more than one RBI 26 times (22.0%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in 11 contests.
- He has scored at least once 61 times this season (51.7%), including 16 games with multiple runs (13.6%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Max Muncy Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|57
|GP
|60
|.218
|AVG
|.197
|.362
|OBP
|.303
|.503
|SLG
|.477
|22
|XBH
|27
|17
|HR
|17
|40
|RBI
|56
|60/42
|K/BB
|73/32
|0
|SB
|1
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The Nationals pitching staff is 29th in MLB with a collective 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Nationals' 4.98 team ERA ranks 27th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Nationals pitchers combine to surrender the most home runs in baseball (219 total, 1.5 per game).
- Williams (6-9) gets the starting nod for the Nationals in his 28th start of the season. He has a 5.21 ERA in 134 2/3 innings pitched, with 102 strikeouts.
- The righty last appeared on Saturday, Sept. 2 against the Miami Marlins, when he went four innings, allowing eight earned runs while giving up 12 hits.
- In 27 games this season, the 31-year-old has a 5.21 ERA and 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .289 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.