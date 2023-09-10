The Los Angeles Dodgers, including Max Muncy and his .541 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starting pitcher Trevor Williams and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

He racked up three RBI (going 1-for-4 with a home run) in his most recent game against the Nationals.

Max Muncy Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Sunday, September 10, 2023

Sunday, September 10, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Nationals Starter: Trevor Williams

Trevor Williams TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +185) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: -115)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: -115) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -161)

Max Muncy At The Plate

Muncy has 15 doubles, 34 home runs and 74 walks while hitting .207.

He ranks 136th in batting average, 66th in on base percentage, and 25th in slugging among the qualified batters in MLB action.

Muncy has gotten a hit in 62 of 118 games this season (52.5%), with at least two hits on 21 occasions (17.8%).

He has gone deep in 29 games this season (24.6%), homering in 6.8% of his trips to the dish.

Muncy has had at least one RBI in 44.1% of his games this season (52 of 118), with more than one RBI 26 times (22.0%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in 11 contests.

He has scored at least once 61 times this season (51.7%), including 16 games with multiple runs (13.6%).

Max Muncy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 57 GP 60 .218 AVG .197 .362 OBP .303 .503 SLG .477 22 XBH 27 17 HR 17 40 RBI 56 60/42 K/BB 73/32 0 SB 1

Nationals Pitching Rankings