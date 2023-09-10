With the Seattle Seahawks (0-0) and the Los Angeles Rams (0-0) matching up on September 10 at Lumen Field, Geno Smith and Matthew Stafford will go head to head at the quarterback position. We analyze the two signal callers below, diving into the numbers and trends that will affect this matchup.

Rams vs. Seahawks Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, September 10, 2023

Sunday, September 10, 2023 Time: 4:25 PM ET

4:25 PM ET Venue: Lumen Field

Lumen Field Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington TV: FOX

Matthew Stafford vs. Geno Smith Matchup

Matthew Stafford 2022 Stats Geno Smith 9 Games Played 17 68% Completion % 69.8% 2,087 (231.9) Passing Yards (Per Game) 4,282 (251.9) 10 Touchdowns 30 8 Interceptions 11 9 (1) Rushing Yards (Per game) 366 (21.5) 1 Rushing Touchdowns 1

Seahawks Defensive Stats

Last year, the Seahawks were bottom-10 in points allowed, placing 25th in the NFL with 401 points ceded (23.6 per contest). They also ranked 26th in total yards allowed (6,149).

When it came to defending the pass, Seattle ranked 14th in the NFL with 3,595 passing yards allowed (211.5 per game) and 15th in yards allowed per pass attempt (6.6).

Against the run, the Seahawks were one of the bottom defenses in the league, giving up the third-most rushing yards in the NFL (150.2 per game). Meanwhile, they ranked 27th with 21 rushing touchdowns allowed.

Defensively, Seattle ranked 27th in the NFL in terms of third-down efficiency allowed, with a mark of 42.3%. It was 24th in red-zone percentage allowed at 59.6%.

Rams Defensive Stats

Last year, the Rams ranked 21st in the NFL in points allowed (22.6 per game) and 19th in total yards allowed (341.1 per game).

When it came to stopping the pass, Los Angeles was midde-of-the-road last season, ranking 22nd in the NFL in passing yards allowed with 3,842 (226 per game).

Against the run, the Rams ranked 13th in the NFL in rushing yards allowed (1,956) and 10th in rushing TDs allowed (12).

Defensively, Los Angeles ranked first in the NFL in terms of red-zone percentage allowed, with a mark of 44.4%. It was first in third-down efficiency allowed at 40.4%.

