Will Matthew Stafford Score a Touchdown Against the Seahawks in Week 1?
Should you wager on Matthew Stafford scoring a touchdown in the Los Angeles Rams' upcoming Week 1 matchup versus the Seattle Seahawks, which kicks off at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday? Read on for an in-depth look at how he stacks up against his anytime touchdown player prop this week.
Think Stafford will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!
Will Matthew Stafford score a touchdown against the Seahawks?
Odds to score a TD this game: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $120 if he scores a TD)
- Stafford compiled 9 rushing yards on 13 carries (1 ypg) last year (with one rushing TD).
- He rushed for a touchdown once last season in nine games.
Matthew Stafford Game Log (2022)
Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!
|Week
|Opponent
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Week 1
|Bills
|29
|41
|240
|1
|3
|1
|2
|0
|Week 2
|Falcons
|27
|36
|272
|3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Week 3
|@Cardinals
|18
|25
|249
|0
|0
|3
|2
|0
|Week 4
|@49ers
|32
|48
|254
|0
|1
|2
|6
|0
|Week 5
|Cowboys
|28
|42
|308
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 6
|Panthers
|26
|33
|253
|1
|1
|2
|-3
|0
|Week 8
|49ers
|22
|33
|187
|1
|0
|2
|-1
|1
|Week 9
|@Buccaneers
|13
|27
|165
|1
|0
|2
|-1
|0
|Week 11
|@Saints
|11
|18
|159
|2
|0
|1
|4
|0
Rep Matthew Stafford with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.