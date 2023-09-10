Should you wager on Matthew Stafford scoring a touchdown in the Los Angeles Rams' upcoming Week 1 matchup versus the Seattle Seahawks, which kicks off at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday? Read on for an in-depth look at how he stacks up against his anytime touchdown player prop this week.

Will Matthew Stafford score a touchdown against the Seahawks?

Odds to score a TD this game: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $120 if he scores a TD)

Stafford compiled 9 rushing yards on 13 carries (1 ypg) last year (with one rushing TD).

He rushed for a touchdown once last season in nine games.

Matthew Stafford Game Log (2022)

Week Opponent Pass Comp. Pass Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 1 Bills 29 41 240 1 3 1 2 0 Week 2 Falcons 27 36 272 3 2 0 0 0 Week 3 @Cardinals 18 25 249 0 0 3 2 0 Week 4 @49ers 32 48 254 0 1 2 6 0 Week 5 Cowboys 28 42 308 1 1 0 0 0 Week 6 Panthers 26 33 253 1 1 2 -3 0 Week 8 49ers 22 33 187 1 0 2 -1 1 Week 9 @Buccaneers 13 27 165 1 0 2 -1 0 Week 11 @Saints 11 18 159 2 0 1 4 0

