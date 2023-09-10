Should you bet on Kyren Williams scoring a touchdown in the Los Angeles Rams' upcoming Week 1 matchup versus the Seattle Seahawks, which kicks off at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday? Keep reading for an in-depth look at how he stacks up against his anytime touchdown player prop this week.

Think Williams will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Kyren Williams score a touchdown against the Seahawks?

Odds to score a TD this game: +400 (Bet $10 to win $40 if he scores a TD)

Williams ran for 139 yards on the ground last year.

He scored zero rushing touchdowns in eight games last year.

Kyren Williams Game Log (2022)

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 10 Cardinals 1 9 0 3 30 0 Week 11 @Saints 7 36 0 1 8 0 Week 12 @Chiefs 11 35 0 3 25 0 Week 13 Seahawks 3 9 0 0 0 0 Week 14 Raiders 3 19 0 1 10 0 Week 15 @Packers 2 7 0 0 0 0 Week 16 Broncos 6 18 0 1 3 0 Week 17 @Chargers 2 6 0 0 0 0

Rep Kyren Williams with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.