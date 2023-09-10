Kolten Wong -- with a slugging percentage of .318 in his past 10 games, including one extra-base hit -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Washington Nationals, with Trevor Williams on the mound, on September 10 at 1:35 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-4 with an RBI against the Nationals.

Kolten Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

  • Game Day: Sunday, September 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Nationals Park
  • Nationals Starter: Trevor Williams
  • TV Channel: MASN2
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Kolten Wong At The Plate

  • Wong has six doubles, three home runs and 17 walks while batting .166.
  • In 38.0% of his 71 games this season, Wong has picked up at least one hit. He's also had six multi-hit games.
  • Looking at the 71 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in three of them (4.2%), and in 1.3% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 16 games this year (22.5%), Wong has picked up an RBI, and in five of those games (7.0%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • He has scored at least once 19 times this year (26.8%), including three games with multiple runs (4.2%).

Kolten Wong Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
3 GP 2
.333 AVG .125
.333 OBP .222
1.333 SLG .125
1 XBH 0
1 HR 0
3 RBI 1
0/0 K/BB 3/1
0 SB 2

Nationals Pitching Rankings

  • The Nationals pitching staff ranks 29th in the league with a collective 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Nationals' 4.98 team ERA ranks 27th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Nationals allow the most home runs in baseball (219 total, 1.5 per game).
  • The Nationals will send Williams (6-9) out to make his 28th start of the season. He is 6-9 with a 5.21 ERA and 102 strikeouts in 134 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His most recent appearance was on Saturday, Sept. 2 against the Miami Marlins, when the righty threw four innings, surrendering eight earned runs while giving up 12 hits.
  • The 31-year-old has a 5.21 ERA and 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings in 27 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .289 to his opponents.
