Kolten Wong vs. Nationals Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 10
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 4:24 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Kolten Wong -- with a slugging percentage of .318 in his past 10 games, including one extra-base hit -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Washington Nationals, with Trevor Williams on the mound, on September 10 at 1:35 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-4 with an RBI against the Nationals.
Kolten Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Sunday, September 10, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Nationals Starter: Trevor Williams
- TV Channel: MASN2
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Kolten Wong At The Plate
- Wong has six doubles, three home runs and 17 walks while batting .166.
- In 38.0% of his 71 games this season, Wong has picked up at least one hit. He's also had six multi-hit games.
- Looking at the 71 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in three of them (4.2%), and in 1.3% of his trips to the plate.
- In 16 games this year (22.5%), Wong has picked up an RBI, and in five of those games (7.0%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored at least once 19 times this year (26.8%), including three games with multiple runs (4.2%).
Kolten Wong Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|3
|GP
|2
|.333
|AVG
|.125
|.333
|OBP
|.222
|1.333
|SLG
|.125
|1
|XBH
|0
|1
|HR
|0
|3
|RBI
|1
|0/0
|K/BB
|3/1
|0
|SB
|2
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The Nationals pitching staff ranks 29th in the league with a collective 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Nationals' 4.98 team ERA ranks 27th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Nationals allow the most home runs in baseball (219 total, 1.5 per game).
- The Nationals will send Williams (6-9) out to make his 28th start of the season. He is 6-9 with a 5.21 ERA and 102 strikeouts in 134 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance was on Saturday, Sept. 2 against the Miami Marlins, when the righty threw four innings, surrendering eight earned runs while giving up 12 hits.
- The 31-year-old has a 5.21 ERA and 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings in 27 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .289 to his opponents.
