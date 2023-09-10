Kolten Wong -- with a slugging percentage of .318 in his past 10 games, including one extra-base hit -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Washington Nationals, with Trevor Williams on the mound, on September 10 at 1:35 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-4 with an RBI against the Nationals.

Kolten Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Sunday, September 10, 2023

Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

Stadium: Nationals Park

Nationals Starter: Trevor Williams

TV Channel: MASN2

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Kolten Wong At The Plate

Wong has six doubles, three home runs and 17 walks while batting .166.

In 38.0% of his 71 games this season, Wong has picked up at least one hit. He's also had six multi-hit games.

Looking at the 71 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in three of them (4.2%), and in 1.3% of his trips to the plate.

In 16 games this year (22.5%), Wong has picked up an RBI, and in five of those games (7.0%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored at least once 19 times this year (26.8%), including three games with multiple runs (4.2%).

Kolten Wong Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 3 GP 2 .333 AVG .125 .333 OBP .222 1.333 SLG .125 1 XBH 0 1 HR 0 3 RBI 1 0/0 K/BB 3/1 0 SB 2

Nationals Pitching Rankings