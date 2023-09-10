When Keenan Allen takes the field for the Los Angeles Chargers in their Week 1 matchup against the Miami Dolphins (on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET), will he hit paydirt? Prior to putting any money down, let's take a closer peek at his anytime TD player prop in the article below.

Will Keenan Allen score a touchdown against the Dolphins?

Odds to score a TD this game: +130 (Bet $10 to win $13 if he scores a TD)

On 89 targets last season, Allen picked up 752 yards on 66 grabs plus four touchdowns, averaging 75.2 yards.

Allen had a receiving touchdown in three of 10 games last year (and had multiple receiving TDs once).

Keenan Allen Game Log (2022)

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Raiders 4 4 66 0 Week 7 Seahawks 2 2 11 0 Week 11 Chiefs 8 5 94 0 Week 12 @Cardinals 7 5 49 1 Week 13 @Raiders 14 6 88 1 Week 14 Dolphins 14 12 92 0 Week 15 Titans 9 8 86 0 Week 16 @Colts 14 11 104 0 Week 17 Rams 6 5 60 0 Week 18 @Broncos 11 8 102 2 Wild Card @Jaguars 13 6 61 0

