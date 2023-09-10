With the Los Angeles Chargers (0-0) and the Miami Dolphins (0-0) matching up on September 10 at SoFi Stadium, Justin Herbert and Tua Tagovailoa will go toe to toe at the quarterback position. We break down the two signal callers below, digging into the stats and trends that will impact this matchup.

Chargers vs. Dolphins Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, September 10, 2023

Sunday, September 10, 2023 Time: 4:25 PM ET

4:25 PM ET Venue: SoFi Stadium

SoFi Stadium Location: Inglewood, California

Inglewood, California TV: CBS

Justin Herbert vs. Tua Tagovailoa Matchup

Justin Herbert 2022 Stats Tua Tagovailoa 17 Games Played 13 68.2% Completion % 64.8% 4,739 (278.8) Passing Yards (Per Game) 3,548 (272.9) 25 Touchdowns 25 10 Interceptions 8 147 (8.6) Rushing Yards (Per game) 70 (5.4) 0 Rushing Touchdowns 0

Dolphins Defensive Stats

Last year, the Dolphins' defense struggled to stop opposing offenses, as it ranked 24th in the league with 23.5 points allowed per contest. When it came to total yards, the team ranked 18th with 5,743 total yards allowed (337.8 per game).

When it came to defending the pass, Miami struggled last season, with 3,992 passing yards allowed (27th in NFL). It ranked 26th with 27 passing touchdowns allowed.

Against the run, the Dolphins ranked sixth in the NFL in rushing yards allowed with 1,751 (103 per game) and fourth in yards allowed per rush attempt (4.1).

Defensively, Miami ranked 23rd in the NFL in red-zone percentage allowed (59.3%) and 24th in third-down percentage allowed (41.6%).

Chargers Defensive Stats

Last season, the Chargers were middle-of-the-pack in points allowed (22.6 per game), ranking 21st in the league.

When it came to defending the pass, Los Angeles' D got it done last season, as it ranked seventh in the league with 3,406 total passing yards allowed. In terms of passing TDs, the team ranked 18th with 24 passing touchdowns allowed.

Against the run, the Chargers were bottom-10 in rushing yards allowed last year, giving up the fifth-most rushing yards in the NFL with 2,478 (145.8 per game). They also ranked 32nd in yards allowed per rush attempt (5.4).

On defense, Los Angeles ranked 11th in the NFL in terms of red-zone percentage allowed, with a mark of 52.1%. It was 11th in third-down efficiency allowed at 39.2%.

