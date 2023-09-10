The Los Angeles Chargers and the Miami Dolphins are slated to square off in a Week 1 matchup at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday. Will Justin Herbert find his way into the end zone in this contest? Let's take a peek at the anytime TD odds and break down his recent statistics and trends.

Will Justin Herbert score a touchdown against the Dolphins?

Odds to score a TD this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50 if he scores a TD)

A year ago, Herbert ran for 147 yards on 54 attempts (8.6 ypg).

He did not find the end zone once on the ground last year in 17 games.

Justin Herbert Game Log (2022)

Week Opponent Pass Comp. Pass Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 1 Raiders 26 34 279 3 0 4 1 0 Week 2 @Chiefs 33 48 334 3 1 2 1 0 Week 3 Jaguars 25 45 297 1 1 1 7 0 Week 4 @Texans 27 39 340 2 0 4 -5 0 Week 5 @Browns 22 34 228 1 0 5 13 0 Week 6 Broncos 37 57 238 0 1 2 9 0 Week 7 Seahawks 33 51 293 2 1 3 22 0 Week 9 @Falcons 30 43 245 1 1 1 3 0 Week 10 @49ers 21 35 196 1 1 5 22 0 Week 11 Chiefs 23 30 280 2 1 5 17 0 Week 12 @Cardinals 35 47 274 3 0 4 38 0 Week 13 @Raiders 28 47 335 1 0 5 7 0 Week 14 Dolphins 39 51 367 1 0 4 8 0 Week 15 Titans 28 42 313 0 2 1 2 0 Week 16 @Colts 24 31 235 0 1 5 1 0 Week 17 Rams 21 28 212 2 0 1 2 0 Week 18 @Broncos 25 37 273 2 0 2 -1 0 Wild Card @Jaguars 25 43 273 1 0 3 12 0

