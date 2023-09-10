Will Justin Herbert Score a Touchdown Against the Dolphins in Week 1?
The Los Angeles Chargers and the Miami Dolphins are slated to square off in a Week 1 matchup at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday. Will Justin Herbert find his way into the end zone in this contest? Let's take a peek at the anytime TD odds and break down his recent statistics and trends.
Will Justin Herbert score a touchdown against the Dolphins?
Odds to score a TD this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50 if he scores a TD)
- A year ago, Herbert ran for 147 yards on 54 attempts (8.6 ypg).
- He did not find the end zone once on the ground last year in 17 games.
Justin Herbert Game Log (2022)
|Week
|Opponent
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Week 1
|Raiders
|26
|34
|279
|3
|0
|4
|1
|0
|Week 2
|@Chiefs
|33
|48
|334
|3
|1
|2
|1
|0
|Week 3
|Jaguars
|25
|45
|297
|1
|1
|1
|7
|0
|Week 4
|@Texans
|27
|39
|340
|2
|0
|4
|-5
|0
|Week 5
|@Browns
|22
|34
|228
|1
|0
|5
|13
|0
|Week 6
|Broncos
|37
|57
|238
|0
|1
|2
|9
|0
|Week 7
|Seahawks
|33
|51
|293
|2
|1
|3
|22
|0
|Week 9
|@Falcons
|30
|43
|245
|1
|1
|1
|3
|0
|Week 10
|@49ers
|21
|35
|196
|1
|1
|5
|22
|0
|Week 11
|Chiefs
|23
|30
|280
|2
|1
|5
|17
|0
|Week 12
|@Cardinals
|35
|47
|274
|3
|0
|4
|38
|0
|Week 13
|@Raiders
|28
|47
|335
|1
|0
|5
|7
|0
|Week 14
|Dolphins
|39
|51
|367
|1
|0
|4
|8
|0
|Week 15
|Titans
|28
|42
|313
|0
|2
|1
|2
|0
|Week 16
|@Colts
|24
|31
|235
|0
|1
|5
|1
|0
|Week 17
|Rams
|21
|28
|212
|2
|0
|1
|2
|0
|Week 18
|@Broncos
|25
|37
|273
|2
|0
|2
|-1
|0
|Wild Card
|@Jaguars
|25
|43
|273
|1
|0
|3
|12
|0
