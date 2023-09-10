Should you wager on Joshua Kelley hitting paydirt in the Los Angeles Chargers' upcoming Week 1 matchup versus the Miami Dolphins, which kicks off at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday? Keep reading for an in-depth overview of how he stacks up against his anytime touchdown player prop this week.

Will Joshua Kelley score a touchdown against the Dolphins?

Odds to score a TD this game: +400 (Bet $10 to win $40 if he scores a TD)

Kelley rushed for 287 yards on 69 carries (23.9 ypg) last year, working his way into the end zone two times.

He found the end zone on the ground in two games last year, but did not score multiple rushing TDs either time.

Joshua Kelley Game Log (2022)

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Raiders 4 21 0 2 14 0 Week 2 @Chiefs 4 22 0 1 3 0 Week 3 Jaguars 1 -3 0 2 6 0 Week 4 @Texans 4 15 0 0 0 0 Week 5 @Browns 10 49 1 2 33 0 Week 12 @Cardinals 2 4 0 2 16 0 Week 13 @Raiders 7 30 0 0 0 0 Week 14 Dolphins 4 29 0 1 6 0 Week 15 Titans 10 24 1 1 7 0 Week 16 @Colts 9 33 0 1 9 0 Week 17 Rams 9 45 0 1 1 0 Week 18 @Broncos 5 18 0 1 6 0 Wild Card @Jaguars 7 20 0 1 8 0

