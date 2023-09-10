In the Week 1 contest between the Los Angeles Chargers and the Miami Dolphins at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday, will Josh Palmer get into the end zone? Continue reading for odds and analysis on whether he's a safe bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.

Will Josh Palmer score a touchdown against the Dolphins?

Odds to score a TD this game: +280 (Bet $10 to win $28 if he scores a TD)

Last year Palmer caught 72 balls on 107 targets for 769 yards (48.1 per game) and three TDs.

Palmer had a receiving touchdown in two of 16 games last year, and he registered multiple TD catches on one occasion.

Josh Palmer Game Log (2022)

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Raiders 4 3 5 0 Week 2 @Chiefs 8 4 30 1 Week 3 Jaguars 9 6 99 0 Week 4 @Texans 1 1 25 0 Week 5 @Browns 6 3 24 0 Week 6 Broncos 12 9 57 0 Week 9 @Falcons 10 8 106 0 Week 10 @49ers 8 3 44 0 Week 11 Chiefs 10 8 106 2 Week 12 @Cardinals 7 5 56 0 Week 13 @Raiders 11 7 60 0 Week 14 Dolphins 6 4 53 0 Week 15 Titans 5 5 49 0 Week 16 @Colts 3 2 16 0 Week 17 Rams 1 0 0 0 Week 18 @Broncos 6 4 39 0 Wild Card @Jaguars 6 2 31 0

