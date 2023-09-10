Quarterbacks Russell Wilson and Jimmy Garoppolo will be facing off on September 10, when the Denver Broncos (0-0) and Las Vegas Raiders (0-0) square off at Empower Field at Mile High. In the column below, we take a look at the numbers to decide which signal caller is more likely to take his team to victory.

Raiders vs. Broncos Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, September 10, 2023

Sunday, September 10, 2023 Time: 4:25 PM ET

4:25 PM ET Venue: Empower Field at Mile High

Empower Field at Mile High Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado TV: CBS

Jimmy Garoppolo vs. Russell Wilson Matchup

Jimmy Garoppolo 2022 Stats Russell Wilson 11 Games Played 15 67.2% Completion % 60.5% 2,437 (221.5) Passing Yards (Per Game) 3,524 (234.9) 16 Touchdowns 16 4 Interceptions 11 33 (3.0) Rushing Yards (Per game) 277 (18.5) 2 Rushing Touchdowns 3

Broncos Defensive Stats

Last year, the Broncos' defense was 14th in the NFL with 21.1 points allowed per game and eighth with 320.0 total yards allowed per contest.

When it came to defending the pass, Denver's defense was 13th in the NFL with 3,574 passing yards allowed (210.2 per game) and fifth with 20 passing touchdowns allowed.

Against the run, the Broncos' defense was clicking last season, as it ranked 10th in the league with 1,866 total rushing yards allowed (109.8 per game).

Defensively, Denver ranked seventh in the NFL in red-zone percentage allowed (51.1%) and second in third-down percentage allowed (34.1%).

Raiders Defensive Stats

Last season, the Raiders were bottom-10 in points allowed, ranking 26th in the NFL with 418 points surrendered (24.6 per game). They also ranked 28th in total yards allowed (6,216).

When it came to stopping the pass, Las Vegas' defense was stuck in neutral last season, as it ranked 29th in the league with 242.9 passing yards per game allowed. In terms of yards per attempt, the team ranked 25th in the NFL with 7.0 yards allowed per pass attempt.

Against the run, the Raiders ranked 19th in the NFL with 2,087 rushing yards allowed (122.8 per game) and 19th in yards allowed per rush attempt (4.5).

Defensively, Las Vegas ranked 29th in the NFL in terms of red-zone percentage allowed, with a mark of 64.8%. It was 29th in third-down percentage allowed at 41.7%.

